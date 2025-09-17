Jackson Hospital First to Offer Advanced V-URS Procedure

Jackson Hospital's Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal and his team recently performed the first Vacuum Aspirated Ureteroscopy procedure (V-URS) for kidney stones in the central Alabama region.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jackson Hospital's Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal and his team recently performed the first Vacuum Aspirated Ureteroscopy procedure (V-URS) for kidney stones in the central Alabama region. Jackson Hospital recently invested in this cutting-edge kidney stone removal technology because it reduces the number of procedures needed and leads to better patient outcomes. It is a faster, safer, and more effective treatment modality, and is redefining how surgeons approach kidney stone removal.

Kidney stones affect about one in ten people and are most common in middle-aged men. They can be extremely painful, disruptive, and even dangerous if not treated properly.

"Previously, the traditional Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) procedure was a bigger surgery and often meant multiple procedures, long recovery times, and uncertainty about success," said Dr. Aggarwal. "But V-URS offers an enhanced ureteroscopy technique that is highly effective, allowing patients to get relief in a single procedure whenever possible and avoiding major procedures."

Traditional treatment simply breaks up the stone and leaves the fragments for the patient to pass. V-URS uses a small vacuum suction device to continuously suction out the fragments as they are being broken up. This approach keeps the area clear, reduces complications, and ensures the patient leaves the procedure stone-free — with a success rate of about 97%.

"Patients have been doing great with this procedure, and it's done on an outpatient basis," Dr. Aggarwal said. "Kidney stones can cause lot of pain, blood in the urine, and sepsis infection."

Kidney stone symptoms include pain, difficulty urinating, or blood in the urine. If you're experiencing these symptoms, talk to your doctor or visit www.jacksonclinic.org to learn more about this advanced procedure, now available close to home at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery.

About Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital ranks among the largest hospitals in Alabama and is widely recognized for providing excellence in care, including cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women's care, as well as 24-hour emergency care in Montgomery and the Alabama River Region. They are focused on delivering superior, patient-centered, cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment.

Media Contact

Keith Adamson, Jackson Hospital & Clinic, 1 334.293.4046, [email protected], www.jackson.org

SOURCE Jackson Hospital & Clinic