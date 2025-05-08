Jackson Hospital Honors Caregivers During Nurses Week with a full slate of activities to reward nursing staff

Jackson Hospital & Clinic is kicking off National Nurses Week with a full slate of activities to reward nursing staff for their tireless dedication and outstanding care. Initiated by the American Nurses Association (ANA), National Nurses Week is celebrated May 6-12 every year, a nationwide celebration that honors nurses' tremendous contributions to countless lives.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jackson Hospital & Clinic is kicking off National Nurses Week with a full slate of activities to reward nursing staff for their tireless dedication and outstanding care. Initiated by the American Nurses Association (ANA), National Nurses Week is celebrated May 6-12 every year, a nationwide celebration that honors nurses' tremendous contributions to countless lives.

"Our nurses are not only skilled clinicians—they are collaborators, leaders, and vital members of an interdisciplinary team committed to healing and hope," said Ron Dreskin, Chief Executive Officer. "Their strength, compassion, and clinical excellence set the standard for care and comfort in every corner of our organization."

Gina Anderson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer, expressed gratitude and admiration for Jackson's nurses.

"They are the backbone of Jackson Hospital and Clinic, and their contributions and unwavering commitment to patient care are invaluable," Anderson said. "I am continually inspired by how our nursing staff lifts one another and works together as a team to make a true difference in the lives of our patients and families, and we are pleased to honor them this week."

The theme for Jackson Hospital's events is Western-inspired and includes a Saddle Up & Paint session, a Rootin' Tootin' lunch celebration, and a Lasso the Look! Day, during which nurses will decorate their stations and floors to brighten the day for patients. There will also be giveaways and other fun events throughout the week.

National Nurses Week dates back to January 1974 when the International Council of Nurses designated May 12 as "International Nurses Day." In February, President Richard Nixon proclaimed that the White House would recognize a week in February as National Nurses Week. In 1990, the ANA Board of Directors declared National Nurses Week would run May 6-12, ending on Florence Nightingale's birthday.

About Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital ranks among the largest hospitals in Alabama and is widely recognized for providing excellence in care, including cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women's care, as well as 24-hour emergency care in Montgomery and the Alabama River Region. They are focused on delivering superior, patient-centered, cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment.

