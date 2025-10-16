Jackson Hospital is hosting "Wellness on the Block" as this is one way we can give back and celebrate the community.

Jackson Hospital is hosting "Wellness on the Block," a combination health fair and community block party, on October 18, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the hospital's main campus.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jackson Hospital is hosting "Wellness on the Block," a combination health fair and community block party, on October 18, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the hospital's main campus. Attendees can meet Jackson Hospital providers, learn about our services such as the Family Birth Center, the Surgical Center, and the Sleep Disorders lab, as well as programs such as the Safer Futures medical equipment donation program, job openings, and more.

"Wellness on the Block will be a vibrant community health event to share helpful information while having some fun at the same time," said Jackson Hospital Chief Executive Officer Ron Dreskin. "Jackson Hospital is a cornerstone of the community, and this is one way we can give back and celebrate the community."

Free and open to the public, there will be wellness tents for blood pressure checks, adult health screenings, and CPR demonstrations. The event will also feature a family zone with fun contests, giveaways, music, food trucks and healthy snacks, and much more.

In addition, more than 40 health and wellness organizations will have a wellness station of their own with activities and information. Participating health organizations include LifeSouth Community Blood Center, Heart of Alabama Food Bank, and Five Horizons Health Services; while activity-based organizations include Goldfish Swim School, River Region Trails, Inc. and Montgomery Whitewater.

Jackson Hospital ranks among the largest hospitals in Alabama and is widely recognized for providing excellence in care, including cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women's care, as well as 24-hour emergency care in Montgomery and the Alabama River Region. They are focused on delivering superior, patient-centered, cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment. For more information visit www.jackson.org

Keith Adamson, Jackson Hospital & Clinic, 1 334-293-4046, [email protected], www.jackson.org

