Jackson Hospital Opens New EMS Room in Emergency Department

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jackson Hospital unveiled its new room dedicated to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) use, designed to facilitate the efficient transfer of care from EMS personnel to the Emergency Department staff. Located near the ambulance bay, the room provides a dedicated space for EMS personnel to complete paperwork and take a quick break. The dedicated room is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is available to all EMS personnel and first responders in the area.

"This is more than just a room; it is a place for EMS personnel to decompress and step away from the business of the day for a moment, so they can return to service refreshed," said Gina Anderson, Jackson Hospital's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer. "We are so appreciative of our EMS colleagues; this room demonstrates how much we value our relationship and how we care for our shared patients."

The dedicated space will streamline patient care at Jackson, help EMS personnel return to service faster, and contribute to their well-being and job satisfaction. Prolonged ambulance patient offload time can contribute to stress among EMS providers and bottlenecks in the Emergency Department. Faster offload times allow EMS personnel to respond to new calls more quickly and efficiently, benefiting the entire community.

The room will have comfortable seating, snacks and beverages, and Wi-Fi to facilitate communications.

The ribbon-cutting was attended by Assistant Fire Chief Clifford D. Thornton and leadership from City of Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department and Haynes Ambulance, the region's two largest EMS providers. For more information visit www.jackson.org

About Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital ranks among the largest hospitals in Alabama and is widely recognized for providing excellence in care, including cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women's care, as well as 24-hour emergency care in Montgomery and the Alabama River Region. They are focused on delivering superior, patient-centered, cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment.

