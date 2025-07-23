Jackson Hospital to Host Healthcare Career Fair on July 29. The event is open to all high school and college students

Jackson Hospital announced it will hold a Healthcare Career Fair on Tuesday, July 29th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is geared to help all high school and college students explore the many diverse career opportunities in healthcare.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jackson Hospital announced it will hold a Healthcare Career Fair on Tuesday, July 29th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is geared to help all high school and college students explore the many diverse career opportunities in healthcare.

"For many young individuals unsure of their path forward, we want to inspire them to think about a healthcare career," said Ron Dreskin, Jackson Hospital Chief Executive Officer. "The hospital offers many opportunities for dedicated people in administration, dietary, clinical roles, IT, and more, and many do not require a college degree."

At Jackson's Career Fair, students will have a chance to meet healthcare professionals, learn what it takes to have an exciting career in a growing field, and discover the training paths and scholarships Jackson offers. Representatives from more than 20 departments will be there to discuss the types of jobs available, what education levels are needed, and how to get started. Students will also be able to participate in mock interviews and discover current job openings, as Human Resources staff will be in attendance.

"I invite all students to come to the Fair and consider a healthcare career that makes a difference for your community," Dreskin added.

Jackson Hospital ranks among the largest hospitals in Alabama and is widely recognized for providing excellence in care, including cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women's care, as well as 24-hour emergency care in Montgomery and the Alabama River Region. They are focused on delivering superior, patient-centered, cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment. Visit www.jackson.org

