Jacksonville, FL Pulmonologists Join First Coast Cardiovascular Institute

Dr. Stephen Bagnoli is board certified in internal medicine and pulmonary disease. He is a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians, the Duval County Medical Society, and the Florida Medical Association. His undergraduate degree is from Mount St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, Md. He attended medical school in Jamaica as well as at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark, N.J., where he also completed his internship and residency in internal medicine. His fellowship in pulmonary disease was completed at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

Both physicians have been practicing in the Jacksonville metropolitan area for many years and have a wealth of experience treating pulmonary disease. Their reputation for quality and compassionate care aligns with FCCI's mission, and their expertise will enhance the cardiovascular and pulmonary services at FCCI, which is a partner of Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL), the most comprehensive cardiovascular platform in the country.

"We are excited to join with FCCI and Cardiovascular Logistics. In my training program, cardiologists, and pulmonologists were collectively referred to as 'CHEST Physicians,' as our interests in heart and lung health were closely aligned," said Dr. Jack Salah. "My particular hope is that our cooperative efforts will provide patients and our community with consistently high standards for chest and sleep care."

"Dr. Bagnoli and Dr. Salah demonstrate clinical excellence and very high ethical standards in their practice, much like our other pulmonologists, Dr. Hamdani, Dr. Thielemann, and Dr. Kreiger, making them and their team members a great fit for FCCI. Since heart and lung disease frequently coincide, having expert pulmonologists at FCCI further expands our ability to better care for our cardio-pulmonary patients. We are very excited to have them aboard," said Yazan Khatib, MD, President of FCCI.

About First Coast Cardiovascular Institute

Since 2002, FCCI has built a reputation for providing compassionate care to residents of Northeast Florida and Southern Georgia. With 38 providers, the practice has consistently brought the latest advancements in medicine to the region, allowing its patients to be the first to benefit from exciting new technology. FCCI offers board certified services in cardiovascular medicine, sleep medicine, pulmonology, amputation prevention, and stroke care and prevention. Besides clinical innovations, FCCI has pioneered healthcare delivery innovations, with successes in value-based healthcare with CMS as well as commercial payors. Learn more at www.firstcoastcardio.com.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the most comprehensive cardiovascular platform in the country. Formed in 2013, CVL is integrating the nation's best cardiology practices into one robust cardiovascular solution. CVL is fundamentally changing how cardiovascular care is delivered in the United States. The CVL platform is grounded in the mission of providing patients the highest quality of cardiovascular care available. CVL partners with Lee Equity Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.cardiovascularlogistics.com.

