Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute Begins Exciting New Chapter in Independent Orthopaedic Excellence

Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute has proudly served this community for over three decades," said John Ricchini, executive director. "As we step into this next phase, we remain grounded in our legacy while embracing a future of growth." Post this

As part of this exciting chapter, JOI is pleased to welcome two highly regarded orthopaedic surgeons to its team this summer:

Gabriel J. Echegaray Casalduc , MD, specializing in hand, upper extremity, and microvascular surgery

, MD, specializing in hand, upper extremity, and microvascular surgery Jeremy K. Taylor , MD, specializing in adult joint replacement and reconstruction

These additions will enhance the expertise of our clinical team and reinforce our commitment to delivering best-in-class care to the Jacksonville region. They join our existing group of thirteen dedicated physicians who remain steadfast in their service to patients and align with our vision for the future.

We continue to proudly serve our patients, referring physicians, and partners within the Jacksonville community and surrounding areas. Our clinic locations in San Marco, the Beaches, and Nassau (Amelia Island) remain unchanged and fully operational. In addition, JOI physicians will retain their medical staff privileges with Baptist Health, which means patients can continue to have their procedures at a Baptist Health facility.

At San Marco, our physician team includes Steven M. Crenshaw , MD, Carl Freeman , MD, Gregory C. Keller , MD, James Perry , DO, William G. Pujadas , MD, Carlos R. Tandron , MD, and J. Turner Vosseller , MD.

, MD, , MD, , MD, , DO, , MD, , MD, and J. , MD. At the Beaches , our physician team includes Kamal I. Bohsali , MD, R. David Graham , MD, Timothy R. Hastings , MD, J. John Von Thron , MD, and Edward D. Young , MD.

, our physician team includes , MD, R. , MD, , MD, J. , MD, and , MD. At our Nassau location in Amelia Island , patients are cared for by Gregory Smith , MD.

"Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute has proudly served this community for over three decades," said John Ricchini, executive director. "As we step into this next phase, we remain grounded in our legacy while embracing a future of growth. By expanding our subspecialty care and welcoming new clinical leaders, we are investing in what matters most—exceptional outcomes for our patients."

In recognition of its ongoing impact, JOI is honored to be nominated for the 2025 Best of Bold City Community's Choice Awards in the following categories:

Best Foot Care Clinic

Best Sports Medicine/Orthopedic Center

Best Physical Therapy Clinic

These nominations underscore JOI's longstanding dedication to clinical excellence, innovation, and improving the lives of patients across Northeast Florida.

About Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute:

Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute (JOI) is Northeast Florida's premier provider of orthopaedic care, combining advanced medical technologies with expert physician leadership. For more than 30 years, JOI has delivered comprehensive care for the muscles, bones, and joints—improving mobility and quality of life for thousands. With a dedicated team of specialized physicians, advanced practitioners , and rehabilitation experts, JOI remains committed to excellence in every aspect of patient care. To learn more, visit www.JOI.net.

Media Contact

John J. Ricchini, Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute, 1 904-346-3465, [email protected], www.JOI.net.

LinkedIn

SOURCE Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute