Jacksonville Symphony Announces Partnership with CSX Providing Free Tickets to Active Military and Veterans

"The Jacksonville Symphony is committed to expanding access to the arts," says President and CEO Steven Libman. "We are incredibly grateful that CSX's sponsorship will provide us the amazing opportunity to expand that access to active members of our military, veterans, and their families." Post this

The Veterans Ticket Program will allow veterans and active members of the U.S. military with valid documentation to receive two complimentary tickets to select Florida Blue Classical, Paysafe Pops, Concert Organ and Symphony in 60 concerts. Two additional tickets can also be purchased at a reduced price of $15 each.

"We are proud to partner with the Jacksonville Symphony in extending a heartfelt 'thank you' to our brave active military personnel and veterans through the gift of music," said Joe Hinrichs, CSX President and Chief Executive Officer. "At CSX, we take immense pride in our commitment to those who have served our nation, and this collaboration with the Jacksonville Symphony is a meaningful extension of our 'Pride in Service' initiative. By providing free tickets to the Symphony, we hope to create unforgettable moments for our military families in the Jacksonville area, bringing the joy of music into their lives as a token of our deep appreciation for their sacrifices and dedication to our country."

To take advantage of this program, participating members must contact the Box Office by either visiting in person, calling 904.354.5547 or emailing [email protected]. Documentation of U.S. military active duty or veteran status must be proved in one of three ways:

Physically present the ID at the Box Office located at 300 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

32202 Scan a copy to [email protected]

Fax a copy to 904.354.9238

For more information, visit JaxSymphony.org.

About the Jacksonville Symphony

The Jacksonville Symphony is North Florida's leading music nonprofit offering live performances at Jacoby Symphony Hall in the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts and other venues throughout the area. Led by President and CEO Steven Libman and Music Director Courtney Lewis, the Jacksonville Symphony reaches over 113,000 individuals through over 125 performances each season. In addition, the Symphony provides music instruction for youth and operates the Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras. For more information about the Symphony, visit JaxSymphony.org.

