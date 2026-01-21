Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm Honored with Top Legal Awards for 2026, Including Best Lawyers and U.S. News Rankings

The Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP earned 2026 Tier 1 rankings in New York City for medical malpractice law and personal injury litigation from U.S. News – Best Law Firms®. Eight attorneys from the firm received recognition from Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP is proud to announce that its attorneys and practice groups have received multiple national recognitions in 2026, reaffirming the firm's longstanding reputation for excellence in plaintiff-side medical malpractice, personal injury, and civil rights litigation.

This year, the firm earned a Tier 1 ranking in U.S. News – Best Law Firms® for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in the New York City region. This prestigious recognition is based on peer reviews, client feedback, and the firm's track record of success.

Additionally, eight attorneys from the firm were recognized by Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America, including:

Best Lawyers in America®:

Alan L. Fuchsberg - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Keith Gross - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Joseph Lanni - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Bradley S. Zimmerman - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America:

Eli Fuchsberg - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Shannon A. Montgomery - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Neal Bhushan - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Jaehyun Oh - Civil Rights Law, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

"We are deeply honored by these recognitions," said Managing Partner Bradley Zimmerman. "Each award reflects not only the diligence and skill of our attorneys, but the trust our clients place in us during their most difficult moments."

With over five decades of advocacy, the Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm continues to lead in representing individuals and families harmed by negligence, discrimination, and injustice, combining litigation excellence with compassionate, client-centered service.

The Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP is a leading personal injury and civil rights law firm dedicated to representing victims of negligence, medical malpractice, and civil rights violations. With decades of experience, the firm has established a strong record of securing justice for clients throughout New York and beyond.

