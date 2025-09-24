Jacob Wilson Joins SERVPRO Team Tatom K3T as Executive Director of Risk & Strategic Partnerships

SERVPRO Team Tatom K3T, a national leader in complex large-loss restoration and disaster recovery services, proudly announces the appointment of Jacob "Jake" Wilson, ACA, PMP as Executive Director of Risk & Strategic Partnerships.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With nearly two decades of experience in catastrophe response, commercial restoration, and insurance consulting, Jake has built a reputation as a trusted authority in risk management and strategic account development. An Army Veteran, he combines discipline and leadership with deep industry knowledge, having served in senior roles across the restoration and claims landscape. Throughout his career, he has managed multimillion-dollar projects and advised carriers and brokers on loss prevention, quality assurance, and risk-readiness strategies.