Jacob Wilson Joins SERVPRO Team Tatom K3T as Executive Director of Risk & Strategic Partnerships

SERVPRO Team Tatom K3T, a national leader in complex large-loss restoration and disaster recovery services, proudly announces the appointment of Jacob "Jake" Wilson, ACA, PMP as Executive Director of Risk & Strategic Partnerships.
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With nearly two decades of experience in catastrophe response, commercial restoration, and insurance consulting, Jake has built a reputation as a trusted authority in risk management and strategic account development. An Army Veteran, he combines discipline and leadership with deep industry knowledge, having served in senior roles across the restoration and claims landscape. Throughout his career, he has managed multimillion-dollar projects and advised carriers and brokers on loss prevention, quality assurance, and risk-readiness strategies.
Team Tatom K3T, with 20 years of service in the SERVPRO network, has consistently been at the forefront of large-loss recovery efforts nationwide. The addition of Jake Wilson strengthens Team Tatom K3T's ability to deliver risk-focused solutions that help clients prepare for, respond to, and recover from their most complex challenges.
"Jake's background as an Army Veteran, combined with his expertise in risk management and ability to connect carriers, brokers, and contractors, makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Kory R. Kappes, Partner & National Director of Large Loss, SERVPRO Team Tatom K3T. "His experience will allow us to not only respond to disasters but to help our partners anticipate and mitigate risk before a loss occurs."
In his role, Jake will focus on expanding Team Tatom K3T's carrier and broker partnerships, embedding risk management practices into client strategies, and positioning K3T as the trusted advisor for large-scale, complex loss environments.
Media Contact
Kory Kappes, SERVPRO K3T, 1 4705109330, [email protected], https://www.servpro.com/locations/ut/servpro-of-st-george
SOURCE SERVPRO K3T
Share this article