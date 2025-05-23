Jacobs PC Represents LuxUrban Hotel Group in Ongoing Legal Matters

"We do not comment on pending litigation, but we believe firmly in the importance of fairness, accuracy, and due process. Our focus remains on resolution through legal procedure, not headlines," said Leo Jacobs, Founder of Jacobs PC. Post this

LuxUrban employs hundreds of union workers in New York City and pays tens of millions of dollars annually in wages, related taxes, and rent. In addition, landlords are currently holding onto millions of dollars in cash security that LuxUrban has deposited to secure its leasehold interests—despite allegations to the contrary. These funds remain with the landlords and are available to support and protect the integrity of those lease agreements.

Recent claims have included inflated allegations, including the compounding of late fees, penalties, and interest to manufacture outsized figures that do not reflect LuxUrban's actual financial or legal position. While the company acknowledges areas for improvement, it cautions against the public dissemination of exaggerated or misleading narratives.

Jacobs PC will pursue a fact-based, transparent legal process and encourages all stakeholders to reserve judgment until such facts are properly evaluated.



Despite challenges, LuxUrban continues to advance its mission of delivering accessible, short-term hotel accommodations in major urban markets. With the guidance of counsel and the support of its partners, the company remains committed to emerging from this period stronger, more transparent, and aligned with its core responsibilities.

