Jacobs PC Represents LuxUrban Hotel Group in Ongoing Legal Matters

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacobs PC has been retained to represent LuxUrban Hotel Group, including its officers, directors, and employees, in connection with a series of ongoing legal matters. The firm is advising LuxUrban during a broader "Defense and Resolution Period," aimed at responsibly addressing disputes and reinforcing the company's long-term mission and values.
As a post-COVID, high-growth hospitality company, LuxUrban has faced the complex realities that often accompany accelerated expansion. The company acknowledges that, along the way, it has made missteps. Early structural and financing complexities added to these growing pains, presenting additional headwinds that the company has continually worked diligently to navigate. Still, LuxUrban remains committed to meeting its obligations and honoring its responsibilities to employees, guests, landlords, investors, lenders, and the broader community.
LuxUrban employs hundreds of union workers in New York City and pays tens of millions of dollars annually in wages, related taxes, and rent. In addition, landlords are currently holding onto millions of dollars in cash security that LuxUrban has deposited to secure its leasehold interests—despite allegations to the contrary. These funds remain with the landlords and are available to support and protect the integrity of those lease agreements.
Recent claims have included inflated allegations, including the compounding of late fees, penalties, and interest to manufacture outsized figures that do not reflect LuxUrban's actual financial or legal position. While the company acknowledges areas for improvement, it cautions against the public dissemination of exaggerated or misleading narratives.
Jacobs PC will pursue a fact-based, transparent legal process and encourages all stakeholders to reserve judgment until such facts are properly evaluated.
"We do not comment on pending litigation, but we believe firmly in the importance of fairness, accuracy, and due process. Our focus remains on resolution through legal procedure, not headlines," said Leo Jacobs, Founder of Jacobs PC.
Despite challenges, LuxUrban continues to advance its mission of delivering accessible, short-term hotel accommodations in major urban markets. With the guidance of counsel and the support of its partners, the company remains committed to emerging from this period stronger, more transparent, and aligned with its core responsibilities.
