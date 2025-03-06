JACO's New ElitePro-X Tire Pressure Gauges Take The Guesswork Out of Tire Pressure

JACO

Mar 06, 2025, 11:08 ET


JACO has redefined tire pressure gauges with the launch of the new ElitePro-X Tire Pressure Gauge series. Featuring the patented Lightning™ Chuck—a game-changer for effortless, leak-free connections—this lineup delivers unmatched precision and reliability. Built from premium materials and calibrated to professional standards, the ElitePro-X series caters to off-road enthusiasts, mechanics, and everyday drivers seeking ultimate control and safety. Discover why this new release is set to raise the bar for tire care.

EVERGREEN, Colo., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JACO Superior Products, a leader in high-performance automotive tools and accessories, has launched the ElitePro-X Tire Pressure Gauge series—engineered to deliver precise, reliable tire pressure readings without the hassle. This new lineup introduces the patented Lightning™ Chuck, a breakthrough push-to-lock air chuck that creates a secure, leak-free seal with a simple, one-handed operation.

Available in 0-15 PSI, Max 60 PSI, and Max 100 PSI ranges, the ElitePro-X series caters to off-road enthusiasts, professional mechanics, and everyday drivers alike. Each gauge is meticulously engineered at JACO's advanced facility in Taiwan and calibrated to meet or exceed ANSI B40.1 standards for professional-grade accuracy within ±1.5%.

"Our goal was to eliminate the frustrations drivers face with inaccurate or cumbersome gauges," said Nolan Jacoby, CEO at JACO Superior Products. "The ElitePro-X series delivers precision and ease of use in a way that's never been seen before."

Key Features of the ElitePro-X Series:

  • Patented Lightning™ Chuck: Ensures an instant, airtight seal with push-to-lock technology.
  • Precision Accuracy: Calibrated to ±1.5% full scale, available in 0-15 PSI, Max 60 PSI, and Max 100 PSI ranges.
  • Built to Last: Premium materials and a shock-resistant rubber casing for maximum durability.
  • Enhanced Readability: Glow-in-the-dark dial for easy reading in any lighting condition.
  • Pressure Hold & Reset: Tracks peak pressure until released with a quick-reset valve.

Why It Matters:

Accurate tire pressure is critical for safety, fuel efficiency, and tire longevity. The ElitePro-X series not only simplifies pressure checks but also ensures drivers can rely on precise readings every time—whether they're navigating off-road trails or daily commutes.

The ElitePro X Tire Pressure Gauges are now available for purchase on JACO's official website and Amazon.

About JACO Superior Products:

Based in Evergreen, Colorado, JACO Superior Products has been a trusted name in the automotive and powersports industry for over 35 years, offering innovative tools designed for performance and durability.

Media Contact

Nolan Jacoby, JACO, 1 303-386-4364, [email protected], jacosuperiorproducts.com

