JACO's New ElitePro-X Tire Pressure Gauges Take The Guesswork Out of Tire Pressure

"Our goal was to eliminate the frustrations drivers face with inaccurate or cumbersome gauges," said Nolan Jacoby, CEO at JACO Superior Products. "The ElitePro-X series delivers precision and ease of use in a way that's never been seen before."

Key Features of the ElitePro-X Series:

Patented Lightning™ Chuck: Ensures an instant, airtight seal with push-to-lock technology.

Precision Accuracy: Calibrated to ±1.5% full scale, available in 0-15 PSI, Max 60 PSI, and Max 100 PSI ranges.

Built to Last: Premium materials and a shock-resistant rubber casing for maximum durability.

Enhanced Readability: Glow-in-the-dark dial for easy reading in any lighting condition.

Pressure Hold & Reset: Tracks peak pressure until released with a quick-reset valve.

Why It Matters:

Accurate tire pressure is critical for safety, fuel efficiency, and tire longevity. The ElitePro-X series not only simplifies pressure checks but also ensures drivers can rely on precise readings every time—whether they're navigating off-road trails or daily commutes.

The ElitePro X Tire Pressure Gauges are now available for purchase on JACO's official website and Amazon.

About JACO Superior Products:

Based in Evergreen, Colorado, JACO Superior Products has been a trusted name in the automotive and powersports industry for over 35 years, offering innovative tools designed for performance and durability.

Media Contact

Nolan Jacoby, JACO, 1 303-386-4364, [email protected], jacosuperiorproducts.com

SOURCE JACO