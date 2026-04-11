Jacqueline DeStefano-Tangorra Appointed to Forbes Technology Council

I'm honored to join Forbes Technology Council. The intersection of data governance and AI has never been more critical. I look forward to sharing strategies that help enterprises deploy agentic AI responsibly. Post this

As a member of the Council, Jacqueline has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Jacqueline will also have the opportunity to share her expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Jacqueline will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC, the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

To follow Jacqueline on LinkedIn, visit here.

For inquiries: [email protected]

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