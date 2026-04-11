Jacqueline DeStefano-Tangorra Appointed to Forbes Technology Council

Jacqueline DeStefano-Tangorra, President & CTO of DataOps, has been appointed to Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. DataOps specializes in building enterprise data platforms and data governance models that enable agentic AI deployments.
NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacqueline DeStefano-Tangorra, President & CTO of DataOps, a consulting firm specializing in enterprise data platforms, data governance, and agentic AI enablement, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Jacqueline was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
As a member of the Council, Jacqueline has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Jacqueline will also have the opportunity to share her expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.
Finally, Jacqueline will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC, the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.
To follow Jacqueline on LinkedIn, visit here.
For inquiries: [email protected]
Media Contact
Marketing Team, DataOps, 1 (844) 328-2077, [email protected], www.dataopsbi.com
SOURCE FORBES COUNCILS
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