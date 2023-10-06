Jacqueline Kennedy Home Auction - Her First Home After JFK's Assassination

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Tweet this

The opulent compound includes 13 bedrooms, 13 full baths and 5 half baths across the three homes. The former Kennedy home has been meticulously maintained, with original fireplaces, impressive grand entry hall, and wood-paneled library. Renovations have created a showplace home with the highest-quality design, fixtures, and finishes. An elegant dining room with gold-leaf ceiling, a gym, an executive office, and a spacious-modern kitchen are just a few of the home's amenities. The second floor is devoted to a spacious primary suite with parquet flooring, spa-quality bath, and a private balcony with garden views. Four additional bedrooms feature en-suites, and a lofted observation deck offers stellar views of the property and surrounding city, including the Washington Monument.

The additional homes are connected via passageways as well as an underground parking lot. One of the homes features a fantastic Italianate entertaining room and three bedrooms, while the other offers five bedrooms with oak herringbone flooring, a gourmet kitchen, and elegant moldings throughout. All three homes offer modern luxury while retaining their unique and historic character.

Georgetown is an upscale neighborhood in Washington, D.C., known for its Federal homes, fine dining, and luxury hotels. Nearby options for entertainment include the Georgetown Waterfront Park, the high-end shops on M Street, and numerous art galleries. The White House, the Capitol Building, and other famous DC landmarks are only a few miles away. The neighborhood has long attracted notables, including Francis Scott Key, Thomas Jefferson, Elizabeth Taylor and Alexander Graham Bell. Current luminaries include Jeff Bezos and Henry Kissinger.

The listing agent is Jonathan Taylor of TTR Sotheby's International Realty. Auction conducted by Concierge Auctions.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

