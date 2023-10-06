Jacqueline Kennedy Home Auction - Her First Home After JFK's Assassination

Following the tragic assassination of President Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy purchased an 18th-century residence in Georgetown to be her personal home. She would move again a year later as the home attracted too much attention from the public and especially the paparazzi. Jacqueline's former home is going to auction and featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacqueline Kennedy's Georgetown Home Auction
Following the tragic assassination of President Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy purchased an 18th-century residence in Georgetown, known as the Baker House, to be her personal home. She would move again a year later as the home attracted too much attention from the public and especially the paparazzi. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Federal-style mansion was also the residence of Georgetown Mayor Thomas Beall, Secretary of War Newton D. Baker, and the former Miss America Yolande Fox. Now combined with two other homes to create a massive, 16,300-square-foot mansion, the property hit the market last year for $26.5 million, currently priced at $19.5 million. It is going to a no-reserve auction on October 24th.
The opulent compound includes 13 bedrooms, 13 full baths and 5 half baths across the three homes. The former Kennedy home has been meticulously maintained, with original fireplaces, impressive grand entry hall, and wood-paneled library. Renovations have created a showplace home with the highest-quality design, fixtures, and finishes. An elegant dining room with gold-leaf ceiling, a gym, an executive office, and a spacious-modern kitchen are just a few of the home's amenities. The second floor is devoted to a spacious primary suite with parquet flooring, spa-quality bath, and a private balcony with garden views. Four additional bedrooms feature en-suites, and a lofted observation deck offers stellar views of the property and surrounding city, including the Washington Monument.
The additional homes are connected via passageways as well as an underground parking lot. One of the homes features a fantastic Italianate entertaining room and three bedrooms, while the other offers five bedrooms with oak herringbone flooring, a gourmet kitchen, and elegant moldings throughout. All three homes offer modern luxury while retaining their unique and historic character.
Georgetown is an upscale neighborhood in Washington, D.C., known for its Federal homes, fine dining, and luxury hotels. Nearby options for entertainment include the Georgetown Waterfront Park, the high-end shops on M Street, and numerous art galleries. The White House, the Capitol Building, and other famous DC landmarks are only a few miles away. The neighborhood has long attracted notables, including Francis Scott Key, Thomas Jefferson, Elizabeth Taylor and Alexander Graham Bell. Current luminaries include Jeff Bezos and Henry Kissinger.
The listing agent is Jonathan Taylor of TTR Sotheby's International Realty. Auction conducted by Concierge Auctions.
For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Media Contact
Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals
SOURCE Top Ten Real Estate Deals
Share this article