Jade Leadership Announces Increasing Demand for Coaching in Top Executives Amid Turbulent Global and Market Conditions

As world leaders cope with relentless challenges such as wars, supply chain breakdowns, inflation spikes, global political divides, funding cuts, and the erosion of programs meant to uplift the population, focusing on their own personal power can keep them sane and lead them quickly to solutions Post this

Green coaches her CEO clients that they can eliminate anxiety, fear and anger by solving both internal and external challenges with a step-by-step personal grounding process she has developed and which she likens to "mastering the mind like a Jedi" – to quote a venerable Star Wars solution.

"As world leaders cope with relentless challenges in 2025 such as wars, supply chain breakdowns, inflation spikes, global political divides, funding cuts, and the erosion of programs meant to uplift the population, focusing on their own personal power can keep them sane and lead them quickly to solutions through all the chaos," said Green.

Grounding, she says, allows one to stabilize their energy and shift from reacting to outside forces to becoming more resourceful to combat negative contexts. It helps executives to feel calm and centered, even if in the midst of uncertainty. It connects one to a deeper sense of strength, by focusing on the body.

A Simple Step-by-Step Grounding Practice

Stand or sit with your feet flat on the floor. Feel the weight of your body supported by the ground. Bring your attention to your belly. Imagine energy gathering and expanding at your center just below the belly. Visualize the energy moving downward. Picture it flowing from your belly through your legs and feet, then growing roots into the earth like a tree. Breathe slowly and deeply. With each breath, feel more stable, calm and connected. Repeat a grounding phrase to yourself. Something simple like, "I am centered. I am strong."

It is possible to train the mind in the same way you would train a dog—to "sit and stay." It isn't just a metaphor. It is a disciplined, conscious choice to gain control over one's thoughts.

Ask yourself:

What thoughts will I allow today?

What boundaries do I need to establish on worry, judgment or assumption?

What beliefs will I choose to hold about myself and the people I lead?

"In times of chaos, this kind of mental mastery is not an option—it is essential," said Green. "This is how creative leadership emerges: not from a mind spinning in fear, but from a mind that is disciplined and present and ready to lead with versatility to shape a future of possibility."

For more information about Donnell Green and Jade Leadership, contact [email protected].

About Donnell Green and Jade Leadership

Donnell Green, founder of Jade Leadership Consulting, is a Master Certified Coach, International Coaching Federation (ICF) with more than 20 years of global executive experience, including roles as Global Head of Talent and Head of HR Asia at BlackRock. She partners with high-performing executives in finance and beyond to navigate complexity and amplify impact through her candid, transformative coaching—blending ontological, somatic and deep coaching techniques. An avid underwater photographer, Green sees human potential as vast as the ocean's uncharted depths, and she inspires leaders to discover their hidden strengths. To learn more about Jade Leadership, visit: JadeLeadership.com.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc., 9088758908, [email protected], www.marketingmaven.com

SOURCE Jade Leadership