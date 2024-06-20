Jadon Delano Releasing New Album, The Score, Inspired by His Telly Award-Winning Docuseries

"I aspired that my openness and genuine emotions would strike a chord and possibly assist others navigating through similar life changes." Post this

"The album is akin to Jadon taking pages out of his journal and transforming them into songs," says Kevin Slater, Vice President of Production at 7th Note Entertainment. "You can genuinely feel his emotions in each song and witness his breakthrough in the last song, "Full Circle," which features a sample from his father's debut 2004 album, "Full Circle." This entire project is revolutionary, and I am amazed at his vulnerability as an artist at only 21 years old."

Additionally, the docuseries has received overwhelmingly positive feedback. The Score recently achieved significant recognition by winning a prestigious 2024 Telly Award, securing a silver award in the General-Student category and a bronze award in the General-Sports category. The Telly Awards honor exceptional video and television content across all platforms. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards attract over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. The docuseries is now available for viewing at www.Youtube.com/@jadondelano.

About Jadon Delano:

Jadon Delano is a multi-talented musician and gifted artist. He was a business major and a four-year academic All-American gymnast at The Ohio State University (OSU). He is also a trained jazz saxophonist, a music producer, a writer, and a hip-hop artist. Jadon began his gymnastics training at the age of three, and by the time he was 16, he had won a bronze medal on the parallel bars at the 2019 Junior Olympic Championships. Although he was unable to compete in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jadon still secured a spot on the OSU Gymnastics team. Jadon's musical journey began with learning to play the saxophone at the age of eight. This talent led him to the prestigious audition-only high school, Los Angeles County High School of the Arts (LACHSA), where he was part of the jazz program and was named lead alto saxophonist in the big band during his sophomore through senior year. Jadon graduated Cum Laude from OSU in May of 2024 and is excited to utilize his many talents to create and enrich. For more about Jadon Delano, visit www.jadondelano.com.

The Score Track Listing:

"One, Two, Three"

"Atrophy"

"The Score"

"Run"

"Out of Control"

"LTMB"

"Full Circle"

For more about Jadon Delano, visit www.jadondelano.com.

About The Telly Awards:

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, RunwayML AIFF, ReelAbilities Film Festival, Film Fatales, FWD-Doc, Stash, Production Hub, Ghetto Film School, Future of Film, We Are Parable, Video Consortium, SeriesFest and Green The Bid. For more information visit https://www.tellyawards.com/.

About 7th Note Entertainment, Inc. (7th Note)

7th Note Entertainment, Inc. (www.7thnoteent.com) is a music sync licensing, music production, multimedia, marketing, and promotions company committed to supporting quality entertainment. For over ten years, 7th Note has distinguished itself from other entertainment companies in that each person involved – from executive to artist – has a voice, an opportunity to learn, and the ability to use their creative skills in a positive environment.

Media Contact

Tanya Lynch, 7th Note Entertainment, 1 8889987962, [email protected] , https://www.7thnoteent.com/

SOURCE 7th Note Entertainment