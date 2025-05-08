Jaime Billert Named 2025 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®

Jaime Billert has been named the 2025 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® for her impactful leadership and hands-on support for Coast Guard families in New York. She joins seven outstanding branch winners celebrated nationwide for their advocacy and service to military families.
WASHINGTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jaime Billert, a Coast Guard spouse who has reimagined how military families settle into life in New York, where the high cost of living, fast-paced urban life, and limited military infrastructure create unique challenges, has been named the 2025 Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) Military Spouse of the Year®. Through her efforts, Billert has helped hundreds of families not just navigate but thrive amid demands, earning national recognition as someone admired for her advocacy and drive to improve lives.
"Jaime Billert has shown what it means to lead with both heart and strategy," said Lori Simmons, Executive Director of National Military Community Foundation. "Her hands-on, community-centered solutions have become a vital lifeline for military families facing the complex realities of relocation, healthcare access, and mental health needs. Jaime's leadership embodies the very best of the military spouse community — strength, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to lifting others."
Selected from over 400 highly qualified nominees, this year's honorees stand out for their exceptional service and passion for supporting military families. Alongside Jaime, the following inspiring branch winners were celebrated for their remarkable achievements and positive impact across the military spouse landscape.
2025 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Branch Winners:
- Army: Vince Afaisen
- Marine Corps: Brittany Contreras
- Navy: Jennifer Barnhill
- Air Force: Shaun Beal
- Space Force: Meljun Kruk
- Coast Guard: Jaime Billert
- National Guard: Hope Daupert
Since its inception in 2008, the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program has been the leading honor for military spouses, recognizing their crucial role in enhancing the readiness and resilience of military families. Award recipients are engaged in a year-round program designed to develop leadership skills, expand networks, and promote significant advancements within their communities.
For more information on the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® award program, please visit msoy.afi.org.
About Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®
The Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) Military Spouse of the Year® Award was established in 2008. After serving as the title sponsor for nine years, AFI assumed ownership of the award in 2018. The award is presented at a base, branch, and overall level each year to military spouses who are making a difference in their communities and providing a collective voice for spouses around the world. Through a national nomination and voting process, these nominees are judged on five core criteria: overall involvement in military community, exhibition of leadership skills, community building capability, communication skills, and overall personal story. With more than one million active-duty military spouses worldwide, this award program aims to shine a spotlight on the force behind our armed forces. The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program is an initiative of the 501(c)(19) nonprofit National Military Community Foundation. For more information, please visit msoy.afi.org.
Media Contact
Lakesha Cole, She Spark Media, 1 9103335252, [email protected], www.shesparkmedia.com
SOURCE Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®
Share this article