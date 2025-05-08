Jaime Billert Named 2025 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®

Her hands-on, community-centered solutions have become a vital lifeline for military families facing the complex realities of relocation, healthcare access, and mental health needs. Post this

Selected from over 400 highly qualified nominees, this year's honorees stand out for their exceptional service and passion for supporting military families. Alongside Jaime, the following inspiring branch winners were celebrated for their remarkable achievements and positive impact across the military spouse landscape.

2025 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Branch Winners:

Army: Vince Afaisen

Marine Corps: Brittany Contreras

Navy: Jennifer Barnhill

Air Force: Shaun Beal

Space Force: Meljun Kruk

Coast Guard: Jaime Billert

National Guard: Hope Daupert

Since its inception in 2008, the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program has been the leading honor for military spouses, recognizing their crucial role in enhancing the readiness and resilience of military families. Award recipients are engaged in a year-round program designed to develop leadership skills, expand networks, and promote significant advancements within their communities.

About Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®

The Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) Military Spouse of the Year® Award was established in 2008. After serving as the title sponsor for nine years, AFI assumed ownership of the award in 2018. The award is presented at a base, branch, and overall level each year to military spouses who are making a difference in their communities and providing a collective voice for spouses around the world. Through a national nomination and voting process, these nominees are judged on five core criteria: overall involvement in military community, exhibition of leadership skills, community building capability, communication skills, and overall personal story. With more than one million active-duty military spouses worldwide, this award program aims to shine a spotlight on the force behind our armed forces. The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program is an initiative of the 501(c)(19) nonprofit National Military Community Foundation. For more information, please visit msoy.afi.org.

