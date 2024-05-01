Jaime Jarrín Is Closing Education Gaps & Inspiring First-Generation Latino Students to Obtain College Degrees, Through $50,000 in Scholarship Money

"Education is such an important tool for a person's future endeavors. When we put Latinos first, we are all first, and by doing so, we can help transform our community and close the educational gap," Jaime Jarrín, legendary Spanish Voice of the Dodgers. Post this

This groundbreaking partnership helps remove common barriers and build economic bridges to Latino students achieve their dreams, removing the many obstacles low-income Latino communities face when accessing quality education and alleviating the burden of university expenses for students who aim to pursue a higher education degree in law, communications, or journalism.

By fostering the talents and aspirations of these students, the Jarrín and Los Defensores alliance is cultivating a new generation of leaders, thinkers, and change-makers who will contribute to the social, economic, and cultural fabric of California and beyond.

"Winning the Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation scholarship provided reassurance and support that I hadn't felt before by a foundation. Jaime is an inspiration to first generations like me. He faced the same challenges we face, and now, he is leading the way to continuously support and empower students like me. This program made me feel like everything I fought for was worth it. I was being seen by people who paved the way for us first gen students, but not just that. They heard my story and related to it," says Chrystal Lopez, UCLA Chicano Studied Graduate and Winner of the 2023 Communications Scholarship.

"The Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation didn't just help me economically. They also helped me emotionally and mentally. Winning the scholarship motivated me to keep on pushing every day and it helped me persevere. I look up to Jaime Jarrín, because I've realized we both faced the same struggles. It's really impacted me in a positive way. I hope to one day be as successful as him, so I can help my people like he has" said Erick Barbosa, future UC Davis Graduate and Winner of the 2022 Communications Scholarship.

"I'm so excited to announce our next round of scholarship winners. Education is such an important tool for a person's future endeavors. Our objective with this program is to help students achieve their goals. When we put Latinos first, we are all first, and by doing so, we can help transform our community and close the educational gap," declared Jaime Jarrín, legendary Sports and Broadcast Journalist and Spanish Voice of the Dodgers.

The scholarship application window is open to students from May 6 to June 2, 2024. To apply, or learn more about the scholarship, visit https://www.losdefensores.com/scholarship/

The website provides detailed information about the eligibility criteria, application process, and deadlines. Additionally, students can find resources and guidance to help them navigate the college application and financial aid process.

About the Jamie & Blanca Jarrín Foundation: The Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation is a renowned organization dedicated to empowering young Latinos through education. With a focus on providing scholarships and mentoring programs, the foundation aims to create opportunities for underserved students to achieve their full potential.

About Los Defensores: Born out of a necessity for Spanish-language legal services, Los Defensores has been the leading and most trusted consumer brand in the Spanish-language legal marketplace for 40 years. The company makes legal services accessible to all Latinos by providing a cost-free, simple-to-use, human-guided process of connecting them to trusted and reliable attorneys who understand their needs.

As pioneers, Los Defensores has helped millions of individuals access high-quality legal representation since 1984 with no upfront costs. In partnership with experienced attorneys, Los Defensores provides free legal assistance to community members in need of counsel in various areas of law. For more information, visit LosDefensores.com

