Jain Center of Southern California Unveils the Gyan Mandir, A Temple of Knowledge

Drs. Jasvant and Meera Modi's Visionary Philanthropy Celebrates the Teachings of the Tirthankaras.

BUENA PARK, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 16, 2024, the Jain Center of Southern California (JCSC) proudly inaugurated the Gyan Mandir, a breathtaking, intricately hand-carved Temple of Knowledge. This awe-inspiring installation celebrates the 24 Benevolent Tirthankaras and reflects the growing prominence of endowed Jain Chairs at universities dedicated to spreading the Omniscient Lords' timeless teachings.

The Gyan Mandir, seamlessly integrated with the historic Teakwood Temple, serves as both a spiritual and educational landmark. The Teakwood Temple itself boasts a storied past, having been originally commissioned by the British East India Company for the St. Louis Fair in 1904, later relocated to Las Vegas under Howard Hughes' estate, and finally finding its permanent home at JCSC in 1987. Together, the temples stand as a symbol of synergy between history, knowledge, and spirituality.

"The Gyan Mandir is more than a temple; it is a living testament to the timeless values of Jainism," said Dr. Jasvant Modi. "By dedicating endowed chairs and promoting the Tirthankaras' teachings, we are fostering a legacy of knowledge and compassion that will inspire generations to come. This temple is a bridge between ancient wisdom and modern academia, creating a brighter, more virtuous future."

Drs. Jasvant and Meera Modi, visionaries and ardent supporters of Jain education, were instrumental in bringing the Gyan Mandir to life. Their philanthropic commitment is deeply rooted in the Tirthankaras' teachings of non-violence (Ahimsa), honesty (Asteya), and non-possessiveness (Aparigraha). Through these principles, the Modis aims to nurture a new generation of leaders equipped with strong moral foundations to address contemporary challenges through harmonious and inclusive solutions.

The inauguration was a momentous celebration of community and learning, attended by scholars, professors, and global academic leaders in Jain studies. JCSC continues to pioneer Jain education, empowering universities to embrace and share the profound wisdom of Jainism. With the Gyan Mandir, JCSC solidifies its position as a beacon of Jain values, radiating knowledge, compassion, and understanding worldwide.

Dr. Jasvant Modi, a gastroenterologist from Godhra, India, attended B.J. Medical College for his medical degree and underwent his residency in Chicago, Illinois. Following his immigration to the United States in 1975, he has been steadfastly dedicated to his profession, as well as his philanthropic endeavors. He and his wife, Meera, are passionate about their faith in Jainism and utilize their work in education and medicine as a means of sharing its tenets.

