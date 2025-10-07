JAKALA North America Names Former Ricoh Digital Services N.A. CMO, Lauren Sallata, as Chief Growth Officer

Leading global digital consultancy Jakala announced today former Panasonic N.A. and Ricoh N.A. executive, Lauren Sallata, has been named Chief Growth Officer (CGO) of Jakala North America. She brings more than 20 years of experience directing large organizations through digital marketing, brand and business transformations.

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading global digital consultancy Jakala announced today Lauren Sallata has been named Chief Growth Officer (CGO) of Jakala North America. She brings more than 20 years of experience directing large organizations through digital marketing, brand and business transformations.

"We are so thrilled to have Lauren on our team," said Glen Hartman, CEO of JAKALA North America. "Her deep experience serving as an executive leader at large global brands, Ricoh and Panasonic, unique perspective as a longtime client of FFW/JAKALA, and track record of disruption and success in her leadership roles promise a very bright future for our team and clients at Jakala."

Sallata comes to JAKALA from Ricoh Digital Services North America, where she created a new strategic brand narrative and enterprise value proposition around managing information in the workplace that helped to tell the company's story into its next chapter as a services company, growing the business to achieve the highest profitability in the region's history.

Prior to Ricoh Digital Services, Sallata served as CMO of Panasonic Corporation of North America, where she led the region's marketing transformation from consumer electronics to sustainable technology company, redesigning the brand and digital strategy to align with the company's new business positioning.

Sallata brings the unique experience of also being a Jakala client. "As a client, I was so impressed with the depth of the team – very knowledgeable and confident that they could design, build, and maintain a complex ecosystem that was global in nature. We had a multitude of internal stakeholders and a tight timeline, and Jakala earned and proved they were the team to have in the foxhole with us. They were tenacious in managing expectations and requirements of the various stakeholders on the project," Sallata said. "This team gets right to work and has an unbelievable ethos around customer satisfaction. What a great indicator of the culture."

Throughout her accomplished career, Sallata has been recognized for her leadership and impact, including: CMO of the Year, Women in Tech Network (2024); Top 300 Women to Watch in SaaS (2024); Campaign of the Year, Gerety (2023); CMO Transformation & Growth Winner, CMO Club (2022); 2020 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Diamond Award in Transforming the Brand; 2018 ANA B2 'Marketer of the Year' top three finalist; and, two 2017 Stevie Business Awards for B2B Campaign of the Year.

Media Contact

Ryan Pirkle, JAKALA North America, 1 8668222617, [email protected], www.jakala.com

SOURCE JAKALA North America