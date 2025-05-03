Jake Brander Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist in 2025

Ernst & Young has once again named Jake Brander as a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 Pacific Southwest Award. This marks the third year Mr. Brander has earned a spot among the select group of visionary leaders recognized by this prestigious program.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jake Brander, Founder and CEO of Brander Group Inc., has once again been named a finalist for Ernst & Young's esteemed Entrepreneur of the Year® 2025 Pacific Southwest Award — marking his third consecutive recognition by one of the world's most prestigious business award programs.

For nearly four decades, the Entrepreneur of the Year program has honored exceptional leaders who redefine industries, champion innovation, and drive meaningful change across the global business landscape. It remains one of the most competitive and respected accolades for visionary entrepreneurs.

Mr. Brander's repeat nomination underscores his unwavering commitment to excellence in leadership, growth, and transformation. Under his guidance, Brander Group surpassed $150 million in revenue in 2024 and expanded its reach to over 3,000 clients across 70 countries — cementing its status as a global force in telecom infrastructure and IP address solutions.

This year's finalists were selected by an independent panel of judges comprising entrepreneurs, investors, and business luminaries from across the nation. Candidates were evaluated on entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, sustained growth, and impact.

The program honors a broad spectrum of leadership — from trailblazing founders and transformative CEOs to multigenerational stewards who modernize legacy enterprises. It celebrates those who not only build enduring companies but also shape the future of business.

Regional winners will be announced in June at a formal awards gala. Honorees will gain lifetime access to the exclusive Entrepreneur of the Year alumni network and move forward to compete at the national level during the Strategic Growth Forum® in November — one of the most prominent gatherings of high-growth companies in the United States.

