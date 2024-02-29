Jake Brander Feature & Company Ranks on Inc Magazines Fastest Growing Companies

We are thrilled to note the newly released Inc Magazine feature on Jake Brander and our journey building one of the the fastest growing companies in America. Our hyper growth began within our first full year of business, and hasn't had any signs of slowing down since. While there are always challenges along the way, the organization has taken the necessary steps to improve, continue to provide excellent service to client, and accelerate revenue growth. This is the second time Inc Magazine has chosen to feature a story on the Mr. Brander.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to note the newly released Inc Magazine feature on Jake Brander and their journey building one of the the fastest growing companies in America. The hyper growth began after first full year of business, and hasn't had any signs of slowing down since. While there are always challenges along the way, the organization has taken the necessary steps to improve, continue to provide excellent service to client, and accelerate revenue growth. This is the second time Inc Magazine has chosen to feature a story on the Mr. Brander.
Brander Group has once again achieved rapid revenue growth. The only difference this time, is the revenue numbers are much larger, therefore making the overall percentage of growth smaller.
In the 2024 Inc. Magazines Regionals Southwest list, Brander Group secured an impressive position at # 17 out of total 1,132 total companies who made the list. In a 2-year period from 2020 to 2022, Brander Group increased sales revenue by 640% to $230 Million.
Inc. Magazine's annual list showcases the most dynamic and successful companies across various regions, highlighting their exceptional achievements and contributions to the business landscape. This recognition underscores Brander Group's dedication to excellence and the relentless pursuit to provide unparalleled services to their clients.
Brander Group's rapid growth can be attributed to several key factors, including a relentless focus on client satisfaction, innovative approach to deploying solutions, and talented team of professionals who are committed to pushing boundaries and achieving remarkable results.
"As we celebrate this milestone, and remain steadfast in our mission to empower businesses and organizations with cutting-edge solutions that drive growth and success" said Mr. Brander. "We extend our gratitude to everyone who has contributed to our journey thus far and look forward to continued growth and success in the future."
