Jake Brander Feature & Company Ranks on Inc Magazines Fastest Growing Companies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to note the newly released Inc Magazine feature on Jake Brander and their journey building one of the the fastest growing companies in America. The hyper growth began after first full year of business, and hasn't had any signs of slowing down since. While there are always challenges along the way, the organization has taken the necessary steps to improve, continue to provide excellent service to client, and accelerate revenue growth. This is the second time Inc Magazine has chosen to feature a story on the Mr. Brander.