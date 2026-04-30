Jake Brander Wins Entrepreneur of the Year Again in 2026

This award reflects how our team operates day in and day out," said Brander. "In this industry, progress comes from solving real problems—whether that's optimizing network infrastructure or helping clients operate within tightening resource constraints. Post this

Brander Group was originally established in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a focus on telecom, network infrastructure, and data-driven solutions. The firm operates as a provider-neutral advisory, enabling clients to select best-fit technologies rather than being locked into a single vendor stack. Its core work centers on network design, internet connectivity strategy, cloud alignment, and the management of IP resources.

Growth has been consistent under Brander's leadership, fueled by increasing demand for resilient infrastructure and smarter utilization of constrained IPv4 assets. The company supports a broad mix of enterprises, carriers, and institutions that require precision in navigating complex network environments. That expansion hasn't come from hype—it's been driven by execution, transparency, and long-term alignment with client outcomes.

"This award reflects how our team operates day in and day out," said Brander. "In this industry, progress comes from solving real problems—whether that's optimizing network infrastructure or helping clients operate within tightening resource constraints."

More than a single-year achievement, the recognition underscores sustained performance. Consecutive honors from the American Business Awards reinforce a leadership style grounded in discipline, consistency, and results—not short-term momentum.

As global demand for connectivity continues to accelerate, Brander Group remains focused on helping organizations navigate increasingly complex infrastructure challenges, with an emphasis on practical strategies and measurable impact.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Brander Group