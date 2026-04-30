Jake Brander Wins Entrepreneur of the Year Again in 2026

Jake Brander, Founder and CEO of Brander Group Inc., has been named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Entrepreneur of the Year – Telecommunications category at the 2026 American Business Awards. The recognition follows his Gold Stevie® win in 2025 in the same category, signaling continued performance and leadership within the telecommunications sector.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jake Brander, Founder and CEO of Brander Group Inc., has earned a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Entrepreneur of the Year – Telecommunications category at the 2026 American Business Awards. The recognition follows his Gold Stevie® win in 2025, marking back-to-back acknowledgment in one of the industry's most competitive categories.
The Stevie Awards rank among the most rigorous business competitions in the United States, drawing thousands of submissions annually. In 2026, more than 200 global judges assessed entries based on innovation, measurable business performance, leadership capability, and overall market impact. Securing a Bronze distinction signals strong execution in a deeply competitive national pool.
Brander Group was originally established in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a focus on telecom, network infrastructure, and data-driven solutions. The firm operates as a provider-neutral advisory, enabling clients to select best-fit technologies rather than being locked into a single vendor stack. Its core work centers on network design, internet connectivity strategy, cloud alignment, and the management of IP resources.
Growth has been consistent under Brander's leadership, fueled by increasing demand for resilient infrastructure and smarter utilization of constrained IPv4 assets. The company supports a broad mix of enterprises, carriers, and institutions that require precision in navigating complex network environments. That expansion hasn't come from hype—it's been driven by execution, transparency, and long-term alignment with client outcomes.
"This award reflects how our team operates day in and day out," said Brander. "In this industry, progress comes from solving real problems—whether that's optimizing network infrastructure or helping clients operate within tightening resource constraints."
More than a single-year achievement, the recognition underscores sustained performance. Consecutive honors from the American Business Awards reinforce a leadership style grounded in discipline, consistency, and results—not short-term momentum.
As global demand for connectivity continues to accelerate, Brander Group remains focused on helping organizations navigate increasingly complex infrastructure challenges, with an emphasis on practical strategies and measurable impact.
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