Jake Brander Wins Entrepreneur of the Year and Gold Stevie Presented by the American Business Awards

Jake Brander wins Gold Stevie and Entrepreneur of the Year in Telecommunications at 2025 American Business Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jake Brander, Founder and CEO of Brander Group Inc., has been awarded the Gold Stevie® for Entrepreneur of the Year in the Telecommunications category at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. This prestigious recognition celebrates Brander's consistent thought leadership and his substantial contributions to the telecommunications industry. It marks the second time Mr. Brander has received this distinguished honor.

The 2025 American Business Awards® were adjudicated by a panel of 250 professionals across 12 specialized committees, led by senior executives from esteemed organizations such as Citibank, ExxonMobil, and Shell Energy, among others. Judges evaluated nominees based on innovation, business performance, leadership, and social impact.

Jake Brander's Gold Stevie® Award stands as a testament to his entrepreneurial excellence and Brander Group's unwavering dedication to delivering innovative solutions within the telecommunications sector.

About the Stevie Awards Juding Process

Many of the judges are invited, and are former Stevie® Award winners Judging was conducted over a two-month period, from February through April. Each committee consisted of 10 to 30 members, comprising both volunteers and invited judges. Winners of the Stevie Awards were determined based on the judges' average scores.

In every category where at least one nomination received a final average score of 7.75 or higher (out of a possible 10), a Gold Stevie Award was granted. If no nomination met that threshold, the submission with the highest average score in that category received the Gold Stevie Award trophy. All other nominations in the same category with an average score of at least 8.0 were awarded Silver Stevie Award medals, while those scoring between 7.75 and 7.99 received Bronze Stevie Award medals.

Judges' comments for each submission were made available to entrants through their submission accounts once the Stevie Award winners were announced.

The accuracy of claims in all winning entries was subject to audit. Any submission found to contain false or misleading information was disqualified.

