Jako Depo releases 'The Gospel: Freedom, Justice, Change, Challenge & Peace'

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jako Depo marks his return to the publishing scene with the release of "The Gospel: Freedom, Justice, Change, Challenge & Peace" (published by Archway Publishing), a collection of essays that highlights an array of topics, including divorce, health, racism, war, and politics.

In this compelling work, Depo delves deep into the realm of societal intricacies, baring his soul to convey emotions, musings, and convictions. His overarching mission is nothing short of a transformative vision for a global utopia, attainable through the collective efforts of every individual committed to reshaping their perspectives and behaviors.

The first of a series, this book focuses on the facts. Who or what poses danger to humans? How does society work against the impoverished with regards to education, transportation, or health care? How do laws benefit the public and garner justice—or do they at all? How does Black culture impact the world? These thought-provoking inquiries, among others, find illumination within the pages of this profound book.

This book will appeal to readers because I speak about relatable topics among the Black and colored communities. I am speaking about my first-hand experience that may relate to many people in similar situations as I am," Depo says. He adds, "Today's society needs something they can believe in and hold on to. My book is here to help and serve the community to a better future."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Depo answered, "I want them to learn a lesson to stay away from trouble and stay away from committing crimes. I want to teach people that there are better ways to fight adversities. I also hope my readers take away the teaching I have been taught about patience, love and commitment." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/832317-the-gospel

About the Author

Jako Depo is an author from Edmonton, Alberta. He writes about injustices, inequalities, and crimes committed against humanity. His passion for social change comes from his background of moving around at a very young age and experiencing discrimination, racism, and injustices. It has inspired him to write things down at a very early age. Soon, that passion for writing inspired him to become an author, wanting to spread his story and experiences to people with similar experiences and backgrounds. Being raised by a Christian mother, he has Christian values and ideologies that he carries with him to this day. He is dedicated to telling his story and spreading positivity through his books, spreading his message of equality, justice, and love. He has found inspiration to take this path from historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, and Tommy Douglas.

