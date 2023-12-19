Jalisco Anticipates New Airport, Updates and Flight Routes in 2024

The upswing in tourism is, in part, a result of collaborative initiatives between Jalisco's Ministry of Tourism and a variety of airlines. Post this

Mexico's 'Happy Coast' Increases Accessibility As Visionary Xala Opens

The alluring coastline of the Costalegre region, famously dubbed Mexico's "Happy Coast," has become a hotspot for the jet-set drawn to its 238--mile stretch of unspoiled beaches, enchanting capes and bays, and luxury resorts. Situated south of Puerto Vallarta, where the jungle meets the beach, the region is currently accessible through commercial flights to PVR typically requiring several hours of driving post flight to reach key resorts and hotels. Anticipated to open in late 2024, the upcoming Chalacatepec International Airport will offer direct access to this sought-after destination. The aim is to keep operations modest, ensuring swift customs clearance for arriving passengers, allowing them to unwind on the serene beaches in no time. The airport will play a pivotal role in meeting the growing demand for the area, complemented by the launch of the highly awaited Xala. This visionary $1 billion development, spanning 3,000 acres, is set to become one of Mexico's premier destinations. The ambitious project encompasses luxury hotels, estate-style vacation homes, and a lavish 51-villa Six Senses hotel, scheduled to open its doors in 2026.

Puerto Vallarta International Airport to Introduce Latin America's First NetZero Terminal

In a groundbreaking move to preserve the natural allure that draws a record number of visitors, Puerto Vallarta International Airport is set to unveil its new terminal in December 2024, marking a significant milestone as the first Net Zero-certified terminal in Latin America. Recognized for its commitment to environmental sustainability, the two-story structure, boasting Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) project certification, significantly reduces the building footprint by 50% while also preserving 50% of the area's existing ancient trees with cathedral roots. Beyond its green credentials, Terminal 2 features a third "floor" at its core, dedicated to generating cold water, transforming energy, and efficiently managing luggage logistics. The terminal is fully accessible, ensuring a welcoming environment for all travelers, including those with disabilities. The enhanced passenger experience includes a spacious restaurant, VIP area, fast-food outlets, and a dining area. The terminal also introduces a substantial improvement in security filters, increasing capacity by 125%, and doubling the checked baggage inspection points. A feature not found at any other Mexican airport, outdoor terraces will provide passengers with an opportunity to wait for their flights al fresco.

Flair, Aeromexico Introduce New Routes from the United States and Canada

Flair and Aeromexico are set to enhance travel options to and from Guadalajara with the introduction of new routes from the United States and Canada. Beginning May 31, 2024, Canadian low-cost carrier Flair will revive a route last operated in 2004, providing direct service between Vancouver (YVR) and GDL. This service will run twice a week, offering competitive fares starting at USD$129. Following JetBlue's successful launch of a new Los Angeles (LAX) to Puerto Vallarta route earlier this summer, Aeromexico, in a joint venture with Delta Air Lines, is expanding its presence in the United States. This significant development includes the introduction of two new routes connecting Jalisco's capital city with the Delta hubs of Atlanta (ATL) and Detroit (DTW). This expansion not only strengthens air connectivity between Jalisco and key U.S. destinations but also marks a substantial step towards providing passengers with increased travel options and convenience.

About Jalisco

Located in western Mexico, the coastal state of Jalisco celebrates its bicentennial in 2023, marking 200 years of cultural heritage and contributions to beloved Latin American traditions. Known as the birthplace of tequila, mariachi music, and the Mexican rodeo sport of charrería, Jalisco offers diverse landscapes, from majestic mountains to arid agave fields, cosmopolitan urban centers, and world-class beaches stretching more than 200 miles along the Pacific coast. Travelers are invited to explore the state's main tourism locales, including the capital city of Guadalajara where modernity and tradition blend, the vibrant beach town of Puerto Vallarta, and the up-and-coming Costalegre region that is home to picturesque beaches, capes, and bays as well as an upscale bohemian-chic vibe.

Visitors can easily access Jalisco through its two international airports: Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL) in Guadalajara and Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta. Daily direct flights are available from major cities across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit https://visitjalisco.com.mx/.

