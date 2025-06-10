Jalisco Boosts Tourism Sector with Historic Hotel Investment

Private investors to spend more than $1 billion on 38 new hotels, adding 4,578 rooms across the state

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announcement Highlights

Of the more than $1 billion in planned private investment, $165 million will go to seven hotels operated by InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), and Hilton will invest $90 million in four hotels.

in planned private investment, will go to seven hotels operated by InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), and Hilton will invest in four hotels. Marriott will invest $65 million in four hotels, while Hyatt will invest $295 million in three hotels in Puerto Vallarta .

in four hotels, while Hyatt will invest in three hotels in . Other investments include: Chablé El Tezcalame Tomatlán ( $230 million ), ME by Meliá ( $45 million ), NH Guadalajara Suites ( $26 million ), and Four Points by Sheraton ( $15 million ).

), ME by Meliá ( ), NH Guadalajara Suites ( ), and Four Points by Sheraton ( ). Brada Collection will invest $8 million in two hotels; Serenzzo Tapalpa, $2 million ; Shaalam San Juan Cosalá, $6 million ; Suites Liveup, $20 million ; and World Hotels, $13 million .

in two hotels; Serenzzo Tapalpa, ; Shaalam San Juan Cosalá, ; Suites Liveup, ; and World Hotels, . Eight independent hotels will invest a combined $100 million .

Signaling Jalisco's sustained economic growth and its emergence as Mexico's investment hub, Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro recently announced a historic $1 billion investment in new hotels aimed at strengthening the state's tourism sector.

Private investors will allocate more than $1 billion between 2025 and 2028, adding 4,578 rooms to the state's hotel capacity. A total of 38 new hotels will be built across the Guadalajara metropolitan area, Puerto Vallarta, Costalegre, and other key destinations.

"The tourism sector will be a fundamental pillar of economic growth in Jalisco. We will exceed 90,000 rooms throughout the state by 2030," said Governor Pablo Lemus.

Mauro Garza Marín, Jalisco's coordinator of economic growth and development, joined Lemus at the announcement. The governor emphasized that the administration's economic development strategy is yielding results, citing growth in foreign direct investment, job creation, and improvements in wage poverty, according to data from the Mexican Social Security Institute.

Michelle Fridman Hirsch, the state's secretary of tourism, said the record-breaking investments are a result of strong government support and a robust tourism infrastructure. Jalisco ranks second nationally in hotel offerings and according to the federal Ministry of Tourism, Jalisco contributes 7.4% of Mexico's tourism GDP.

From January to April 2025, 11 million people visited Jalisco — a 1.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Fridman also noted growth in beach tourism, Magical Towns, lodging, and passenger traffic at Guadalajara International Airport, which continues to expand its domestic and international routes. The state aims to surpass 90,000 available rooms by 2030. Jalisco currently has 2,821 hotels, offering 83,067 rooms.

"This year, we are going to increase our training and certification numbers for tourism service providers in the state. This initiative will undoubtedly help investors continue betting on Jalisco, as it ensures legal certainty, demonstrates strong support from the state government and reinforces Jalisco's position as a leading global destination for tourism," Fridman said.

Bernardo Aguilar Martínez Negrete, president of the Jalisco Hotel Association, said the industry is committed to solid investments and that the state offers a reliable environment for development.

"This is a historic moment to launch so many new projects in such a short time," Martínez Negrete said. "At the Hotel Association, we see this as a great opportunity to consolidate our position as the country's leading tourist destination in the coming years."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to bring more than 2.5 million visitors to Jalisco. Twelve of the 38 new hotels are scheduled to open before the tournament begins.

Dollar amounts are approximate, based on an exchange rate of 18 pesos per U.S. dollar.

About Jalisco

Located in western Mexico, the coastal state of Jalisco celebrated its bicentennial in 2023, marking 200 years of cultural heritage and contributions to beloved Latin American traditions. Known as the birthplace of tequila, mariachi music, and the Mexican rodeo sport of charrería, Jalisco offers diverse landscapes, from majestic mountains to arid agave fields, cosmopolitan urban centers, and world-class beaches stretching more than 200 miles along the Pacific coast. Travelers are invited to explore the state's main tourism locales, including the capital city of Guadalajara where modernity and tradition blend, the vibrant beach town of Puerto Vallarta, and the up-and-coming Costalegre region that is home to picturesque beaches, capes, and bays as well as an upscale bohemian-chic vibe.

Visitors can easily access Jalisco through its two international airports: Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL) in Guadalajara and Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta. Daily direct flights are available from major cities across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit https://visitjalisco.com.mx/.

Media Contact

Allyson Doyle, PTG Consulting, 1 646 465 9789, [email protected]

SOURCE PTG Consulting