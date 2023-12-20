Jalisco is Sought Out as Host for Major Global Events, Hospitality Openings

With an array of new luxury hotel openings, exciting sporting events and major medical congresses on the horizon for 2024 and beyond, it is clear that Jalisco is not slowing down anytime soon. Post this

A destination for travelers seeking a harmonious blend of luxury and cultural immersion, Jalisco welcomed notable hospitality offerings this year and unveiled plans for significant future openings. IHG Hotels & Resorts introduced its renowned voco brand to Latin America earlier this spring with the opening of voco Guadalajara Neruda, a luxurious 104-room hotel in Guadalajara's financial district. In August, the city also welcomed the lifestyle brand's new Hotel Indigo Guadalajara Expo, embracing the blend of classic Mexican and contemporary styles found in the surrounding Chapalita historic district.

In Q4 2023, Xala unveiled plans for its visionary $1 billion development spanning 3,000 acres that is set to become one of Mexico's premier destinations nestled along the rugged Pacific coastline of Costalegre. This ambitious project will include two luxury boutique hotels and 100 estate-style vacation homes, situated nearby the new Chalacatepec International Airport estimated to begin operations in mid-2024. Anticipated for completion in 2026, a focal point for Xala will be the recently announced partnership with Six Senses, which will bring a lavish 51-villa hotel synonymous with the brand's unique five-star style: authentic, personal, and sustainable. Guests will indulge in a distinct blend of luxury and nature, with amenities including a turtle sanctuary, mountain biking trails, and natural kayaking bays. The property's commitment to sustainability and wellness extends to all aspects of its development, where 590 acres of the property will be dedicated to reforestation, marine conversation efforts will be implemented to protect the area's reefs, and an onsite farm at an "Alchemy Bar" will offer guests the opportunity to learn of the region's rich history of healing techniques using freshly picked or foraged ingredients.

Global Sporting Events Take Center Stage

Jalisco's allure extends beyond stunning accommodations to a dynamic array of annual sports tourism experiences. As the birthplace of the Mexican national sport of charrería, the state's rich sporting history has captivated visitors for decades, and as the region continues to welcome annual experiences, athletics enthusiasts will delight in a variety of thrilling competitions. For example, the WTA Guadalajara Open professional women's tennis tournament is held annually in September; Puerto Mágico Open, the best ATP Challenger Tour Tournament in the world, brings together the top male tennis players in the heart of Puerto Vallarta's Hotel Zone, including 2023 title winner Benoît Paire; the Puerto Vallarta México by UTMB (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc), where trail runners from all over the world traverse the city's lush jungles and agave plantations, crossing through colonial towns and finishing in the renowned Banderas Bay; and the COP BRANDS International Cheerleading Championship, a spirited event with over 2,000 cheerleaders and dancers from six countries.

In November this year, Jalisco hosted the groundbreaking Gay Games XI, an Olympic-style event with 22 sporting disciplines, as well as a variety of workshops and panel discussions centered around supporting global LGBTQ+ community members. The 2023 Gay Games marked the first time the event has been hosted in Latin America.

Looking ahead, Jalisco's capital city of Guadalajara will be among 16 cities to host the ultra-anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup, solidifying the state's standing as a global sports destination.

Cultural Scene Shines with Annual Book Fair and Ariel Awards

Jalisco stands as a haven for the arts with a vibrant lineup of annual arts and culture events. Guadalajara's International Book Fair (FIL), the literary event of the year, takes place each November at Expo Guadalajara. FIL has grown to become the largest Spanish-language book fair in the world and a prominent international gathering for authors, publishers, literary professionals, and book enthusiasts, with more than 700,000 people in attendance. Comparable to the Oscars, the 65th Ariel Awards ceremony, presented by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, made history this past September at the Teatro Degollado in Guadalajara, marking its first-ever ceremony outside of Mexico City.

Leading the Way in Medical Events

Guadalajara has been selected to host the 2027 World Dermatology Congress, one of the world's largest medical meetings, showcasing the state's cutting-edge medical facilities and commitment to advancing healthcare globally. Dermatology professionals from around the world will come together at Expo Guadalajara, one of Latin America's largest convention centers. The venue also hosted the 2023 Global Excellence in Reproductive Medicine (GERM) conference in February, offering health professionals insights into the latest advances in reproductive medicine.

"Jalisco's tourism success, with a remarkable 12% surge in visitors, is a synergy of state-led initiatives, the region's natural allure, and the genuine hospitality of our people," said Vanessa Perez Lamas, Secretary of Tourism for the State of Jalisco. "This harmonious blend not only reinforces Jalisco's appeal but also drives a significant economic benefit, which we saw increase this year. As we move into 2024, we remain committed to improving and expanding our tourism offerings, and are proud to welcome visitors from all over the world to our great State."

This dedication to creating a distinctive experience is echoed in notable recognitions for the state this year. Guadalajara secured a spot on TIME's 2023 World's Greatest Places list and on Travel + Leisure's prestigious "World's Best" list, securing positions as one of the "25 Favorite Cities in the World of 2023" (No. 23) and "5 Favorite Cities in Mexico of 2023" (No. 5). The LGBTQ+-friendly destination further earned recognition in Travel + Leisure's Global Vision Awards for its game-changing initiatives that have made the state one of the most progressive in Latin America. Puerto Vallarta adds to this acclaim, named as one of the Best Cities in the World in Condé Nast Traveler's annual Reader's Choice Awards, ranking #4 in the Small Cities category and #6 in the Friendliest Cities list. Rounding out the accolades, the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honored Jalisco Tourism with the Gold Award in the Destination Marketing category for positioning the state as a Leading LGBTQ+ Tourism Destination.

About Jalisco

Located in western Mexico, the coastal state of Jalisco celebrates its bicentennial in 2023, marking 200 years of cultural heritage and contributions to beloved Latin American traditions. Known as the birthplace of tequila, mariachi music, and the Mexican rodeo sport of charrería, Jalisco offers diverse landscapes, from majestic mountains to arid agave fields, cosmopolitan urban centers, and world-class beaches stretching more than 200 miles along the Pacific coast. Travelers are invited to explore the state's main tourism locales, including the capital city of Guadalajara where modernity and tradition blend, the vibrant beach town of Puerto Vallarta, and the up-and-coming Costalegre region that is home to picturesque beaches, capes, and bays as well as an upscale bohemian-chic vibe.

Visitors can easily access Jalisco through its two international airports: Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL) in Guadalajara and Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta. Daily direct flights are available from major cities across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit https://visitjalisco.com.mx/.

