Jalisco to Strengthen Mexico's Tourism Industry with the First-Ever Edition of ITB Americas in 2026

At its launch, ITB Americas will be the most significant business fair on the continent and will bring together industry professionals from 35 countries in North America, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. ITB Americas aims to position itself as the gateway to the growing travel and tourism industry, connecting global leaders and innovators over three days. Exhibitors will include international destinations, hotel chains, tour operators and more than 300 strategically selected buyers.

During the press conference, State Secretary Michelle Fridman highlighted Jalisco's position as a world-class destination for international events and conventions, noting the state's exceptional infrastructure and connectivity. Fridman further noted that Jalisco's designation as the host destination is a pivotal opportunity for the state to showcase the essence, color and traditions that uniquely define Mexico.

"We always say that Jalisco is Mexico, because Jalisco is everything that outside of Mexico is recognized with great pride in our country," said Fridman Hirsch, adding that the destination also stands out for its tourism diversity, including beaches, mountains, forests and a cosmopolitan capital brimming with art, design, cuisine and culture. "We expect 80 percent [of attendees] from the Americas but also 20 percent from other continents, (such as) media, buyers and business partners," she said.

Josefina Rodriguez Zamora, Secretary of Tourism of the Federal Government, highlighted Mexico's intention to start a different chapter in tourism, with the goal to be the fifth most visited country in the world. "[This allows us] to strategically add to the arrival of tourists in a segment, in this case, the meetings segment, which we are working on with many partnerships," said the Federal Secretary.

Noting Jalisco's selection as host for several other international events, including the country's participation in the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), the FIFA 2026 Soccer World Cup, Rodriguez Zamora stated, "tourism is shared prosperity, good news and economic generation."

Vicente Salas, Director General of ITB Americas, said that the launch of this prominent event marks the beginning of a new era for Mexico's travel industry for at least the next five years. ITB Americas, he explained, was concepted with the goal to become the meeting point par excellence for key players in the tourism industry, and to unite all industry segments. "The choice of Guadalajara as the venue for this great event is no coincidence, the city offers excellent connectivity and has one of the most modern exhibition and convention centers in the country," said Vicente Salas. "In addition, Jalisco is distinguished by its cultural richness, historical heritage and vibrant [culinary] scene that makes it an ideal destination to host tourism professionals from around the world."

The Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau (OFVC), the Meetings Industry arm of the Jalisco Ministry of Tourism, played a key role in negotiations alongside the Jalisco delegation, headed by Secretary Michelle Fridman, to successfully confirm the state's selection for the ITB Americas Fair.

Gustavo Staufert Buclon, General Director of the OFVC of Guadalajara, emphasized that this office is the only one in Latin America that belongs to the Best Cities Global Alliance and the only Latin American Destination Partner of IAPCO - International Association of Professional Congress Organizers, which contributes to the Guadalajara's credibility and functionality for major international events. "Guadalajara is the powerhouse of the meetings industry for all of Latin America and a worthy representative for our country, and we will be making the most of these first five years of ITB Americas in Guadalajara," said Staufert Buclon.

Elena Hurtado Aviña, General Director of Expo Guadalajara, stated that ITB Americas will solidify Guadalajara as one of the world's most important epicenters for the MICE industry, in addition to reaffirming the role of this convention center as one of the largest venues in Latin America. She highlighted the important economic benefit it represents for the city by receiving more than 17 thousand exhibitors and more than 1.9 million visitors in 2024. "The best is yet to come and ITB Americas is not only a sign of this but also a promise of growth and excellence for our industry," said Hurtado Aviña.

Jalisco, located on Mexico's western coast, is home to two of the five leading airports in Mexico, Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, both of which are expanding. The state capital operates 31 domestic and 30 international routes, while Puerto Vallarta offers 14 domestic and 41 international routes. Currently, the tourism industry in Jalisco employs more than 154 thousand people, has 46 thousand restaurants, of which 25 thousand are located in tourist centers. The state ranks second nationally in lodging with more than 2,700 hotels and more than 82,000 rooms.

For more than 60 years, the Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) has been held in Berlin in March.

in March. More than 100,000 people from 190 countries attended ITB in Berlin this year 2025

this year 2025 ITB Americas is the American edition of the world's largest travel trade fair and expects approximately 10,000 room nights to be booked during the event.

ITB Americas joins the ITB family of trade fairs, which includes ITB Berlin, ITB Asia, ITB China and ITB India.

About Jalisco

Located in western Mexico, the coastal state of Jalisco is known as the birthplace of tequila, mariachi music, and the Mexican rodeo sport of charrería. Jalisco offers diverse landscapes, from majestic mountains to arid agave fields, cosmopolitan urban centers, and world-class beaches stretching more than 200 miles along the Pacific coast. Travelers are invited to explore the state's main tourism locales, including the cosmopolitan capital city of Guadalajara where modernity and tradition blend, the vibrant beach town of Puerto Vallarta, and the up-and-coming Costalegre region that is home to picturesque beaches, capes, and bays as well as an upscale bohemian-chic vibe.

Visitors can easily access Jalisco through its two international airports: Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL) in Guadalajara and Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta. Daily direct flights are available from major cities across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit https://visitjalisco.com.mx/.

