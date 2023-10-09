JAM Direct Named Winner of Coveted 2023 MarCom Platinum Award

As someone with a passion to see concepts come to life while launching brands and growing businesses, this is definitely a huge honor and greatly appreciated. Tweet this

"It's a such thrill and quite humbling to receive this recognition," said Michael Weinstein, CEO at JAM Direct. "As someone with a passion to see concepts come to life while launching brands and growing businesses, this is definitely a huge honor and greatly appreciated."

One of the largest competitions of its kind in the world, the MarCom Awards winners range from individual communicators to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies. Judged by industry professionals, the awards seek to recognize companies and individuals whose talents exceed a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

ABOUT JAM DIRECT: JAM Direct is a marketing and advertising agency with an extensive background in Direct Response Marketing combined with unparalleled online marketing expertise. We take companies' products and services to the next level while maximizing their bottom line. JAM Direct also helps identify, qualify, and connect innovators with licensing and investor opportunities. Visit http://www.JAMdirect.com for more information.

ABOUT THE CEO: Michael Weinstein is responsible for leading the strategic direction and revenue growth for companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune-500 companies. Previously, Michael was the President of Bluewater Digital and the CMO of Allstar Products Group, the company responsible for launching the Snuggie and many other successful As-Seen-On-TV hits. Michael co-founded and took to market the mitten-shaped wet wipe viral sensation called Shittens and was featured in the infomercial, "As Seen On TV: The American Dream." As a musician, Michael is a professional pianist, having performed and recorded with renowned musicians worldwide. He is also an accomplished mixed martial artist. Visit http://MichaelWeinstein.me for more information.

ABOUT THE MARCOM AWARDS: MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most prestigious creative competitions in the world. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year-old international organization consisting of thousands of creative professionals. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and community organizations.

