JAM Direct Wins Best Brand Strategy at the 2026 Vega Digital Awards

JAM Direct Recognized for Data-Driven Brand Strategy Excellence

SOUTH SALEM, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAM Direct, a leading marketing and advertising agency, proudly announces its award win for Best Brand Strategy and Data-Driven Insights at the 2026 Vega Digital Awards.

The Vega Digital Awards honors outstanding marketing professionals who demonstrate excellence in digital strategy, innovation, and measurable impact. This recognition highlights JAM Direct's ability to transform complex, multi-channel data into actionable insights that drive scalable brand growth and revenue performance.

"We're incredibly honored to receive this award, especially in the Data-Driven Insights category," said Michael Weinstein, Founder and CEO of JAM Direct. "This recognition validates our belief that true brand strategy must be rooted in rigorous analysis and understanding of how every channel, touchpoint, and consumer behavior works together to drive long-term growth. Data isn't just a reporting tool for us; it's the foundation for smarter decisions and stronger outcomes."

JAM Direct was recognized for its CMO-led approach to brand strategy, which integrates multi-channel performance analysis, detailed attribution, consumer behavior insights, and forward-looking projections across platforms including direct-to-consumer, marketplaces, and emerging media channels. This data-driven framework enables clients to optimize spend, align messaging, and scale efficiently while protecting profitability and lifetime value.

ABOUT JAM DIRECT

JAM Direct is a marketing and advertising agency focused on driving exceptional growth through data-driven strategy and execution. With a foundation in Direct Response Marketing and deep expertise across digital media, TV, Amazon, and omnichannel analytics, JAM Direct helps brands maximize revenue, efficiency, and long-term enterprise value. The agency also works closely with inventors and entrepreneurs to bring innovative products to market. Visit http://www.JAMdirect.com for more information.

ABOUT THE CEO

Michael Weinstein is the Founder and CEO of JAM Direct, where he leads strategic growth initiatives for startups through Fortune 500 companies. Previously, Michael served as CMO of Allstar Products Group, launching iconic brands including the Snuggie. An entrepreneur, professional pianist, and martial artist, Michael brings creativity, discipline, and analytical rigor to every engagement. Visit http://MichaelWeinstein.me for more information.

ABOUT THE VEGA DIGITAL AWARDS

The Vega Digital Awards is an international competition recognizing excellence in digital media, marketing, and brand strategy. Judged by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competition honors work that demonstrates innovation, effectiveness, and measurable impact across the global marketing landscape.

