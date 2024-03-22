JAM Direct Wins Prestigious Gold at 2024 TITAN Business Awards

"As a firm believer in enhancing consumer experiences and fostering business growth, receiving this award is an absolute honor and one that I truly cherish" -Michael Weinstein, CEO, JAM Direct Post this

"It's incredibly thrilling and deeply humbling to receive this recognition," expressed Michael Weinstein, CEO at JAM Direct. "As a firm believer in enhancing consumer experiences and fostering business growth, receiving this award is an absolute honor and one that I truly cherish."

The TITAN Business Awards is a Global Organization and International Competition that recognizes unparalleled breakthroughs amongst entrepreneurs, companies and organizations, creative services, business technology solutions, products and services.

ABOUT JAM DIRECT: JAM Direct is a marketing and advertising agency with an extensive background in Direct Response Marketing combined with unparalleled online marketing expertise. We take companies' products and services to the next level while maximizing their bottom line. JAM Direct also helps identify, qualify, and connect innovators with licensing and investor opportunities. Visit http://www.JAMdirect.com for more information.

ABOUT THE CEO: Michael Weinstein is responsible for leading the strategic direction and revenue growth for companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune-500 companies. Previously, Michael was the CMO of Allstar Products Group, the company responsible for launching the Snuggie and many other successful As-Seen-On-TV hits. Michael co-founded and took to market the mitten-shaped wet wipe viral sensation called Shittens and was featured in the infomercial, "As Seen On TV: The American Dream." As a musician, Michael is a professional pianist, having performed and recorded with renowned musicians worldwide. He is also an accomplished mixed martial artist. Visit http://MichaelWeinstein.me for more information.

ABOUT THE IAA: Established in 2015, IAA is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, Vega Students Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, and iLuxury Awards. IAA's mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.

Media Contact

Michael Weisntein, JAM Direct, 1 9146610053, [email protected], www.JAMdirect.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE JAM Direct