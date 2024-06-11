Jamaica Villas Offers "Free Driver" Promotion As Part Of Its Redesigned Website Launch

"Our goal was to create an engaging online experience for our guests, featuring user-friendly navigation and stunning imagery. By listening to feedback from our valued guests, we've developed a platform that streamlines the vacation planning process and offers personalized recommendations." Post this

In addition, the refreshed JamaicaVillas.com website boasts a new laid-back luxury design that showcases vibrant imagery of breathtaking destinations and exquisite villa properties, putting visitors in a vacation state of mind from the start. Enhanced search capabilities allow guests to easily browse options based on destination, travel dates, number of guests, and specific amenities or villa collections like sports, lifestyle, and events. This streamlined search function makes vacation planning simple and enjoyable.

"We're excited to share our new website, designed to capture the essence of Jamaica's island charm while showcasing the beauty of our luxury villa rentals," said Nicky Farquharson, guest arrival concierge manager for Jamaica Villas. "Our goal was to create an engaging online experience for our guests, featuring user-friendly navigation and stunning imagery. By listening to feedback from our valued guests, we've developed a platform that streamlines the vacation planning process and offers personalized recommendations. We can't wait for everyone to explore and enjoy the new site and its many features."

The enhanced villa pages now offer interactive calendars showing rates and availability, alongside maps highlighting nearby attractions and activities. This provides guests with a comprehensive view of each villa and its surrounding area, helping them plan the perfect vacation.

Jamaica Villas specialists and personal concierges are available to assist guests in booking and customizing their dream vacation from start to finish. To explore the updated website and book your next getaway, visit JamaicaVillas.com or call 301-229-4300.

About Jamaica Villas

Founded in 1985, Jamaica Villas is synonymous with luxury villa rentals. What began as a project to renovate a home-away-from-home is now the leader in Jamaica villa vacations. Offering world-class fully staffed villas throughout Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Discovery Bay, and beyond, Jamaica Villas is known for creating premier, authentic, and immersive experiences for a wide range of guests. Moreover, Jamaica Villas sets a standard of excellence for Jamaica villa vacations, going above and beyond industry norms. From hands-on training with villa staff to impeccable locations, décor, and concierge services, Jamaica Villas gives guests the opportunity to live the island life and experience Jamaica. JamaicaVillas.com

Media Contact

Lakecia Gayle, Jamaica Villas, 1-877-958-7447, [email protected], www.jamaicavillas.com

SOURCE Jamaica Villas