JAMBAR Making Waves With New Tropical Trio Flavor and Signing of Pro Surfer Tia Blanco

Attendees at next week's Natural Products Expo West (March 13-15) in Anaheim, California, will be the first to sample Tropical Trio at the JAMBAR booth (N2140). New JAMBAR ambassador Tia Blanco will be at the booth on Wednesday, March 13, from 1-4 p.m. for a meet and greet and to sign autographs.

"Finally! A bar that not only tastes delicious, but one I can trust to deliver clean, plant-based energy. JAMBAR is the perfect fuel to power my active lifestyle and motherhood," said Blanco.

A professional surfer from Southern California, Blanco was the gold medalist at the International Surfing Association Women's World Surfing Championship in 2015 and 2016. She also won ABC's The Ultimate Surfer competition in 2021 and is an accomplished yogi, painter and entrepreneur.

The newest member of Team JAMBAR, Blanco joins top-tier athletes including Olympic Gold Medalist Jonny Moseley, professional running power couple Joe Klecker and Sage Hurta-Klecker, Stroller Mile World Record Holder Neely Spence Gracey, pro cyclist and Gravel Hall of Famer Ali Tetrick and professional skier and biker Ryan McElmon.

Tropical Trio is JAMBAR's fifth flavor, and its first new flavor since the company launched in late 2021. In addition to the three vegan fruit flavors, JAMBAR also offers two bars that contain whey protein – Chocolate Cha Cha and Malt Nut Melody. All five flavors are crafted in a dedicated, state-of-the-art production facility in San Rafael, California.

JAMBAR Vegan Box Now Available

The company also announced the availability of a new 12-bar box featuring four bars each of JAMBAR's three vegan options – Tropical Trio, Jammin' Jazzleberry and Musical Mango.

Every vegan bar contains 10 grams of high-quality sunflower protein and is sweetened using only organic maple syrup and natural sugars found in fruit. The new vegan box can be purchased online at www.jambar.com and via Amazon Prime, and will be rolling out to retail locations this spring.

"Our vegan flavors pack a serious nutritional punch without sacrificing taste," said Maxwell. "With the new vegan box, people who are focused on a plant-based diet can enjoy variety while staying true to their clean eating lifestyle."

About JAMBAR

In late 2021, Jennifer Maxwell founded JAMBAR with the goal of helping people feel good about the ingredients they put in their bodies, and about the positive impact they can have on their local communities. Made from only premium organic ingredients, the bars feature ancient grains, authentic natural sweeteners and high-quality proteins.The company donates 50% of after-tax profits to organizations that support the transformative pursuits of music and sports. JAMBARs are available at jambar.com, via Amazon Prime, and at select grocery and sports specialty stores including Erewhon, Safeway (NorCal Division), Raley's Supermarkets, Mother's Market & Kitchen, Gelson's Markets, Earth Fare, The Fresh Market, Good Earth Natural Foods, Mollie Stone's Markets, Nugget Market and select Fleet Feet and other running store locations. Learn more at www.jambar.com and follow JAMBAR on Facebook and Instagram.

