JAMBAR Named Official Energy Bar for 129th Running of the Penn Relays Presented by Toyota and New Partner of Penn Athletics

"We're extremely excited that after several years of sponsoring the Penn Relays, that JAMBAR has extended their support to Penn Athletics," said Alanna Wren, the T. Gibbs Kane, Jr. W'69 Director of Athletics and Recreation. "We look forward to proudly offering JAMBAR to fuel our Quakers." Post this

JAMBAR, founded by Jenny Maxwell, the original co-founder of PowerBar and former collegiate and competitive runner, is dedicated to providing high-quality nutrition for athletes and active individuals. Jenny's passion for running and sports inspired JAMBAR's creation, and she continues to embody the brand's mission through her own running journey. Made with certified organic, real food ingredients, JAMBARs offer 10 grams of protein, a good source of fiber, and no seed oils or processed sugars. The company partners with over 300 sporting events annually, spanning running, biking, basketball, football, soccer, golf, surfing, skiing, and snowboarding.

"We are excited to continue our support of the Penn Relays and partner with Penn Athletics," said Maxwell. "It's a natural partnership. Our great tasting energy bars are made with real food ingredients to help athletes perform at their best. As a former collegiate runner and college sports fan, I couldn't be more proud to support Penn."

This partnership aligns seamlessly with Penn Athletics' commitment to student-athlete nutrition through the newly launched T House powered by Quaker Fuel–a fueling station and community space for varsity athletes at Franklin Field. Student-athletes can stop in daily for pre- and post-workout snacks and nutrition education. JAMBAR will be a regular specialty item, aimed at enhancing nutrition, improving performance, and promoting excitement around fueling.

"We're extremely excited that after several years of sponsoring the Penn Relays, that JAMBAR has extended their support to Penn Athletics," said Alanna Wren, the T. Gibbs Kane, Jr. W'69 Director of Athletics and Recreation. "With the recently opened T House powered by Quaker Fuel, we look forward to proudly offering JAMBAR to fuel our Quakers."

This partnership was secured by JMI Sports, the exclusive multimedia rights partner of Penn Athletics and The Penn Relays.

"Every April, the best high school, college, and professional athletes travel to Philadelphia from across North America and beyond to participate in the oldest and largest track & field meet in the United States," said

Kevin Wakefield, Vice President, Partnerships at Penn Sports Properties. "With over 100,000 fans and 15,000 athletes attending this three-day carnival, JAMBAR's presence will enhance the event, providing a high-quality, nutritious option that aligns with the spirit of competition and excellence."

ABOUT JAMBAR

In 2021, Jennifer Maxwell founded JAMBAR with the goal of helping people feel good not only about the ingredients they put in their bodies, but also about the positive impact they can have on their local communities. JAMBARs are made in the U.S. and crafted in small batches in the company's own state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in California. A woman-owned business and a mission-based "conscious CPG brand," JAMBAR donates 50% of after-tax profits to organizations that support music and active living. JAMBARs are now available in popular sports specialty shops, leading independent natural foods and mainstream grocery stores, and online at

Amazon.com and select ecommerce retailers. Learn more at www.jambar.com and follow JAMBAR on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT PENN ATHLETICS

The University of Pennsylvania's Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics is a broad-based division comprising 33 intercollegiate teams, 35 club sport teams, and expansive intramural sport and campus recreation programs, all taking place within 22 athletics and recreational facilities. The facilities are contained within a contiguous 24-acre footprint at the eastern end of campus, commonly thought to be one of the best athletics infrastructures among urban campuses, with assets such as Franklin Field, The Palestra, and Penn Park. The Penn Relays, the oldest and largest track competition held in the US, attracts more than 100,000 spectators and 15,000 competitors each spring.

ABOUT JMI SPORTS

JMI Sports is a leading media rights and venue development company that provides management of collegiate multimedia rights, sponsorship sales agency representation, and project management expertise for the development of collegiate and professional sports facilities. The company serves to maximize each client's economic potential through customized initiatives, from marketing and branding solutions to facility design strategies.

JMI Sports' signature collegiate multimedia rights partnerships include the University of Kentucky, the University of Utah, UCLA, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pittsburgh, Harvard University, DePaul University, Columbia University, San Diego State University, University of California at San Diego, and joint-venture properties of the University of Georgia (with Learfield), and University of Notre Dame (with Legends). JMI Sports also represents multimedia rights for several conferences, including the Ivy League, the Mid-American Conference, the Mountain West Conference, the Patriot League and the Atlantic 10, and serves as third-party sales representation for premier sports properties, venues, and events including the Breeders' Cup, Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, the Rose Bowl, and the Penn Relays. JMI Sports was founded in 2006 by CEO Erik Judson and technology entrepreneur John Moores, former owner of the San Diego Padres.

To learn more, please visit www.jmisports.com.

Media Contact

Steve Hoffman, Compass Natural Marketing, 1 303-807-1042, [email protected], www.compassnaturalmarketing.com

SOURCE JAMBAR