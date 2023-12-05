James Beard-Recognized Chefs and Restaurateurs Bruce and Eric Bromberg Open Blue Ribbon Brasserie in Boston's Kenmore Square

The 260-seat Blue Ribbon Brasserie is the second chapter for the Bromberg Brothers' critically acclaimed brasserie concept, updated with a uniquely Boston spin. The conveniently located dining destination is open daily from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. daily, with kitchen service until midnight. Post this

"We are thrilled to introduce the second iteration of Blue Ribbon Brasserie in Boston, our home away from home, in Kenmore Square," said Bruce Bromberg, Chef and Co-Founder of Blue Ribbon Restaurants. "We spent much of our childhoods in New England, and to introduce a new and expanded iteration of the brasserie that we built by hand in 1992 is such a celebration of our talented team and a career high for us. We love creating restaurants that become part of a neighborhood community, and we look forward to welcoming Boston visitors, friends, and neighbors to our modern take on the classic brasserie experience."

The neighborhood dining room and bar is the vision of chef-brothers Bruce and Eric Bromberg, who first put cross-cultural, brasserie-style dining on the map in the U.S. in 1992 with the original 48-seat Blue Ribbon Brasserie, which decades later remains one of the nation's most influential and replicated dining establishments. Designed specifically for Boston, Blue Ribbon Brasserie's design transformation of the space is highlighted by a 70-foot white Carrera marble bar, a showstopping oyster bar and a 16-seat private dining room. The soaring interior has been designed as a collection of intimate dining spaces featuring cozy leather banquettes, shaded table lamps and bistro tables. A light-filled solarium with panoramic windows looks out into the neighborhood and beckons the Boston community inside. Tamboured wood paneling painted in rich aubergine, hand-made encaustic tiles, angled mirrors, and Flowerpot pendants reference classic brasserie elements reinterpreted through a modern lens. The bright and inviting space brings to life the final design scheme conceived by the late architect Peter Guzy, a longtime Blue Ribbon collaborator, and brought to life by John Eagle and Joshua Benzwie of Eagle Benzwie Architects.

The menu will feature Blue Ribbon's genre-defining classics such as Beef Marrow & Oxtail Marmalade with crispy parsley and toasted Challah bread; Cheese Fondue served with potato, bread cubes, bacon bits, and apple; Escargots @ la Bourguignonne served in their shells with a decadent garlic and herb butter; the eponymous Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken with mashed potatoes and collard greens; The Oxburger, an eight-ounce Chuck-brisket burger topped with a fried egg and Oxtail marmalade; and Steak Frites with a nine-ounce Bavette, pepper sauce and fries; alongside fresh local seafood such as the Blue Ribbon Royale, a seafood platter featuring Kaluga Caviar, fresh oysters and clams, Maine lobster, Jonah crab claws, New Orleans shrimp, and a choice of chilled Vodka or Champagne for two, prepared at the venue's oyster bar. The cocktail program will feature classics from the original Blue Ribbon Brasserie alongside a robust selection of whiskies, bourbons, aged Negronis, beer and wine, and more.

Blue Ribbon Brasserie is open daily from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., with the kitchen open until midnight and bar service until closing. In fitting style for the country's most beloved late-night eatery, Blue Ribbon Brasserie will offer a daily Social Hour from 10:00 p.m. to midnight featuring half-price oysters and burgers for night owls and industry members alike. Extended lunch service will follow in the new year. For more information and for reservations, please visit www.blueribbonbrasserieboston.com. Follow along on social media @blueribbonbrasserieboston.

Address: 528 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215

Website: www.blueribbonbrasserieboston.com

Phone: 617-634-0404

Reservations: Opentable.com

Opening Hours: 5:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. daily, with kitchen service until midnight

About Blue Ribbon Restaurants

Established in 1992 by Chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg, Blue Ribbon Restaurants has grown from the original Blue Ribbon brasserie in New York City's SoHo neighborhood to nearly two dozen premiere culinary destinations across the country. Each restaurant offers its own unique and authentic dining experience inspired by its settings, staff, and local flavor. The concepts include fun, eclectic brasseries, an outdoor "Fountain Bar", a casual fried chicken spot, and the famous Brooklyn Bowls (in NYC, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, and Nashville), in addition to their renowned Blue Ribbon Sushi restaurants. For more information about Blue Ribbon, please visit www.blueribbonrestaurants.com.

Media Contact

Ali Burns, Murphy O'Brien, Inc., 1 (310) 453-2539, [email protected]

SOURCE Blue Ribbon Brasserie