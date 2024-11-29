James Christian Cosmetics Announces Exclusive Black Friday Sale for 2024

James Christian Cosmetics is thrilled to announce that their annual Black Friday sale is just around the corner, offering amazing deals like 60 Units of Botox® or Fillers starting as low as $499 each. The sale runs from November 29th, 2024, to December 2nd, 2024, until 11:59 PM EST.
MANHATTAN, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The wait is over—James Christian Cosmetics' Black Friday sale is here! The sale will only be available from November 29th, 2024, to December 2nd, 2024, concluding at 11:59 PM EST.
In response to popular demand, James Christian Cosmetics is once again offering its convenient bundled options to make purchasing easier than ever. This year's sale includes a range of special offers, including the sought-after Morpheus 8 treatments, as the clinic continues to lead with competitive prices in the industry.
"Due to popular demand, we're bringing back our special bundles this year," said James Christian. "Clients have consistently appreciated these amazing deals, and we're excited to offer them once again for 2024."
Customers can rest easy knowing:
- Services purchased during the sale are redeemable for up to 2 years from the purchase date.
- No need to book all appointments at the time of purchase—clients will receive a certificate code for future use.
- Appointments can even be scheduled slightly beyond the certificate expiration date.
This year's Black Friday deals include:
- Fillers: $549 per syringe
- Vampire Facial®: $450
- BOTOX® (60 units) or Dysport® (180 units): $549
- Sculptra®: $599
- KYBELLA®: $450 per vial
- 3 Sessions of Morpheus 8: $2200
- 4-pack of Hydrofacials: $499
Bundle deals are available for Fillers, Botox®, or Dysport® starting at $499 each. Additional costs apply for Juvéderm®, Voluma®, or tear trough treatments.
Full details on bundle options are available at JamesChristianCosmetics.com.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials can be purchased:
- By phone: 917-860-3113 (New York) or 305-849-0307 (Miami)
- Online: JamesChristianCosmetics.com
Services are available at locations in Long Island, Manhattan, and the newly opened Miami Beach, Florida clinic.
As a holiday bonus, James Christian Cosmetics has launched their holiday gift certificates. Perfect for gifting, these can be purchased in person, by phone, or online, either for specific services or as a set dollar amount.
About James Christian Cosmetics
James Christian Cosmetics specializes in a wide array of cosmetic injectables and facial services to help women and men look and feel their best. Their team includes expert injectors from medical backgrounds such as registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. Additionally, licensed estheticians provide facials and eyelash services.
Media Contact
Lexi Kazic, James Christian Cosmetics, 1 917-860-3113, [email protected], https://JamesChristianCosmetics.com
SOURCE James Christian Cosmetics
