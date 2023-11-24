James Christian Cosmetics announces their Black Friday 2023 sale

James Christian Cosmetics announces their annual Black Friday sale is underway. Which this year, will feature some amazing deals such as 60 Units Botox® or Fillers from as little as $499 each. The sale is only available from November 24th, 2023 to November 27th, 2023 at 11:59pm EST.
MANHATTAN, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Christian Cosmetics announces their Black Friday sale has arrived! The sale will only be available from November 24th, 2023 to November 27th, 2023 at 11:59pm EST.
This year they are once again offering bundled options to make purchasing easier. They've also extended their offering with Morpheus 8 treatments and are continuing their trend of fighting to offer some of the best deals in the industry.
"Due to popular demand, we're going to be offering our special bundles again this year. It's clear that people appreciated our effort last year to help stabilize prices and we're happy to be able to continue to offer these amazing deals once again for our clients."
Clients purchasing any of our deals will have up to 2 years from the purchase date to redeem their services. So people can stock up and feel confident they won't have to worry about increasing prices during that time.
There is no need to book all the dates at the time of purchase either. Once you purchase, you will be given a certificate code that can be used to redeem your service at any time up until the expiration date (2 years from the purchase date). Booking dates can even be setup for dates a bit after the certificate expires too.
This Black Friday you can get Fillers, Botox® or Dysport® for as low as $499 each when you buy a bundle. Individually, the deals are: Fillers for $549 per syringe, Vampire Facial® for just $450, BOTOX® (60 units) or Dysport® (180 units) for $549, Sculptra® for $575, KYBELLA® priced at $450 per vial, 3 Sessions of Morpheus 8 for $2200 and a 4-pack of Hydrofacials for just $499. *There is an added cost for JuvIderm®, Voluma® or tear troughs.
Full details about bundle options are available on their website. JamesChristianCosmetics.com
Their Black Friday/Cyber Monday specials are available for purchase by phone (New York: 917-860-3113 or Miami: 305-849-0307) or online on their website at JamesChristianCosmetics.com. Services are performed at one of their several locations in Long Island and Manhattan as well as their newer location in Miami Beach, Florida!
Additionally, James Christian Cosmetics have just launched their holiday gift certificates so clients can purchase a gift certificate for either a certain dollar amount or for a specific service they wish to gift to a loved one. Gift certificates can be purchased in person, by phone/text, or online on their website as dollar value vouchers or as redeemable codes for specific services.
James Christian Cosmetics specializes in a wide array of cosmetic injectables and facial services to help women and men of all ages to look and feel their best. They have a fully staffed team of expert injectors from a variety of medical backgrounds including registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician's assistants. Several licensed estheticians on the team provide facials and eyelash services.
Lexi Kazic, James Christian Cosmetics, 1 917-860-3113, [email protected], https://JamesChristianCosmetics.com
