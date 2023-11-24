James Christian Cosmetics announces their Black Friday 2023 sale

Get Botox® or Dysport® for as low as $499 each when you buy a bundle. Individually, Fillers/BOTOX® (60 unit)/Dysport® (180 unit) are $549 each, Vampire Facial® for $450, Sculptra® for $575, KYBELLA® for $450 per vial, 3-pack Morpheus 8 for $2200 and a 4-pack of Hydrofacials for $499. Post this

"Due to popular demand, we're going to be offering our special bundles again this year. It's clear that people appreciated our effort last year to help stabilize prices and we're happy to be able to continue to offer these amazing deals once again for our clients."

Clients purchasing any of our deals will have up to 2 years from the purchase date to redeem their services. So people can stock up and feel confident they won't have to worry about increasing prices during that time.

There is no need to book all the dates at the time of purchase either. Once you purchase, you will be given a certificate code that can be used to redeem your service at any time up until the expiration date (2 years from the purchase date). Booking dates can even be setup for dates a bit after the certificate expires too.

This Black Friday you can get Fillers, Botox® or Dysport® for as low as $499 each when you buy a bundle. Individually, the deals are: Fillers for $549 per syringe, Vampire Facial® for just $450, BOTOX® (60 units) or Dysport® (180 units) for $549, Sculptra® for $575, KYBELLA® priced at $450 per vial, 3 Sessions of Morpheus 8 for $2200 and a 4-pack of Hydrofacials for just $499. *There is an added cost for JuvIderm®, Voluma® or tear troughs.

Full details about bundle options are available on their website. JamesChristianCosmetics.com

Their Black Friday/Cyber Monday specials are available for purchase by phone (New York: 917-860-3113 or Miami: 305-849-0307) or online on their website at JamesChristianCosmetics.com. Services are performed at one of their several locations in Long Island and Manhattan as well as their newer location in Miami Beach, Florida!

Additionally, James Christian Cosmetics have just launched their holiday gift certificates so clients can purchase a gift certificate for either a certain dollar amount or for a specific service they wish to gift to a loved one. Gift certificates can be purchased in person, by phone/text, or online on their website as dollar value vouchers or as redeemable codes for specific services.

James Christian Cosmetics specializes in a wide array of cosmetic injectables and facial services to help women and men of all ages to look and feel their best. They have a fully staffed team of expert injectors from a variety of medical backgrounds including registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician's assistants. Several licensed estheticians on the team provide facials and eyelash services.

