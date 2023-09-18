James D. White Nominated for Thinkers50 2023 Leadership Award

"Community leaders and business leaders alike are seeing both a moral imperative and a business imperative to put anti-racist business practices into action – and the benefits have become evident." - James D. White Tweet this

White has a long history of successfully transforming global companies' DEI practices with a purpose-built DEI playbook. He has worked with several CEOs and board members to put this noteworthy playbook into practice. While he was CEO of Jamba Juice, he led a successful turnaround with record results, while ushering in a new era of diversity and inclusion. His groundbreaking book, "Anti-Racist Leadership: How to Transform Corporate Culture in a Race-Conscious World," offers real-world guidance about how business leaders can address this important goal. "Anti-Racist Leadership," published by Harvard Business Review Press and written with his daughter Krista, brings an inter-generational perspective to the topic and has been widely recognized as one of the leading management books of our time, and was recognized by Forbes as one of the "10 must-read career and leadership books for 2022."

The Thinkers50 award, referred to by Financial Times as "the Oscars of management thinking," has a history of showcasing the work of some of the most preeminent thinkers of our time, including noted leaders and authors who have had outsized impacts on not only their organizations, but on society as a whole. The social impact of White's previous book, "Anti-Racist Leadership," along with his work in practical implementation of corporate diversity, has already transformed several of the world's most prestigious companies while transforming corporate culture to one of achieving broader diversity and inclusion.

A truly inspirational leader with a global worldview, White is a frequent public speaker. In his speaking appearances, he draws from his real-world experience in leading some of the world's largest brands to present insights into the importance of investing in people and igniting a cultural shift. He speaks on topics including leading with impact for the future of work, the importance of investing in a united workforce with a shared purpose and transforming culture. Together with his daughter Krista White, James will be giving a presentation for International Project Management Day 2023 on November 2 on "Inclusive leadership: Building great companies on purpose."

"As my work, and the work of the other nominees for the Thinkers50 Leadership Award suggest, we are seeing the beginning of a profound shift in business management thought," said White. "Community leaders and business leaders alike are seeing both a moral imperative and a business imperative to put anti-racist business practices into action – and the benefits have become evident. The nature of how we run our corporations is changing as business leaders seek out practical solutions to achieving these transformative goals."

In addition to leading the successful transformation at Jamba Juice during his tenure as CEO, he is founder and chair of the Culture Design Lab. He has also held executive roles at Safeway Stores, Gillette, Nestle-Purina PetCare, and Coca-Cola. He has served as corporate board director and advisor for many national brands, and as an advocate for DEI, he was named the San Francisco Bay Area's "Most Admired CEO."

