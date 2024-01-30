James D'Cruz Joins Florida Association of Veteran Owned Businesses State-wide Board of Directors

James D'Cruz, associate from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Orlando office, has been named a member of the Florida Association of Veteran Owned Businesses (FAVOB) state-wide board of directors, joining a team of officers comprising 15 members. In his role, D'Cruz will help further FAVOB's mission of creating opportunities to help veteran business owners thrive.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James D'Cruz, associate from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Orlando office, has been named a member of the Florida Association of Veteran Owned Businesses (FAVOB) state-wide board of directors, joining a team of officers comprising 15 members. In his role, D'Cruz will help further FAVOB's mission of creating opportunities to help veteran business owners thrive.

FAVOB is the only Florida business organization singularly focused on advocating for and supporting veteran-owned businesses (VOBs) to work with each other, while creating opportunities for VOBs to team up with local government agencies and for-profit supplier diversity programs. Florida, being home to approximately 187,000 VOBs and generating over $57 billion in revenue annually, proves to be an important part of the business ecosystem.

D'Cruz who is also active in the United States Army Reserves said, "The greatest thing I can do for those who have so selflessly served our country is to serve them by helping maximize the potential of their businesses. FAVOB is unique in its ability to provide that opportunity, and I look forward to helping in every way I can to foster its and our members' growth."

D'Cruz's practice includes the representation of clients in corporate litigation matters. He has deep litigation experience gained through his time as a prosecutor for the State of Florida and as a reserve JAG for the United States Army. Building upon his experience within the JAG, D'Cruz also advises government contractors on matters involving government procurements, including contract negotiation, bid protests, investigations, claims and disputes, and mergers and acquisitions. He works with government contracts clients within various industries, including but not limited to defense, aviation, and technology.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

