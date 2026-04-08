James Edmunds Surpasses $100 Million in Q1 2026, Setting New Benchmark Across Luxury and Commercial Real Estate

"I'm proud to present two premier turnkey investment opportunities in world famous Cocoa Beach and downtown Melbourne," Edmunds said. Post this

Known for his strategic execution, market intelligence, and relationship-driven approach, Edmunds continues to position himself as a trusted advisor for high-net-worth individuals, developers, and capital groups seeking best-in-class opportunities.

Edmunds currently has two outstanding properties in his portfolio representing unusual opportunities. The first property, Wanderlust Garage, is a one-of-a-kind luxury automotive and creative compound in the heart of Melbourne, purpose-built for collectors, entrepreneurs, and experiential users. This fully reimagined industrial asset delivers state-of-the-art infrastructure, private gated access, high-end buildout, and showroom-level presentation, positioning it as a rare hybrid of investment-grade flex space and lifestyle-driven ownership. A true trophy asset for those seeking privacy, performance, and prestige in a turnkey environment.

This property is located at 1301 Morningside Drive, Melbourne, FL and is listed for $4,250,000.

The second property is a rare opportunity to acquire a fully operational, turnkey restaurant and entertainment destination in the heart of Cocoa Beach's most trafficked corridor. The property features a fully built-out restaurant with indoor bar, complemented by a resort-style commercial pool and outdoor lounge deck designed to capture both daytime and nightlife revenue.

The asset is further enhanced by a dedicated income-producing parking lot, a critical advantage in this high-demand coastal market, supporting consistent customer flow and additional revenue streams. With modern infrastructure, strong visibility, and immediate operational capability, this offering delivers a seamless path for investors or operators to step into a proven concept with scalability and long-term upside.

This property is located at 101 N Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL and is listed for $4,000,000

"I'm proud to present two premier turnkey investment opportunities in world famous Cocoa Beach and downtown Melbourne," Edmunds said.

For more information on this exclusive offering, contact James Edmunds today at 321.349.5068 or email at [email protected]; Visit his website at JAMESKEDMUNDS.COM. Visit him at his office at 301 Ocean Avenue, Melbourne Beach, FL 32951

ABOUT JAMES EDMUNDS

James Edmunds is the clear choice for sellers seeking elite representation in both commercial assets and luxury properties. Known for delivering results, he brings a proven track record of executing high-level transactions with precision, discretion, and strategic expertise.

Specializing in executive office properties, development sites, off-market investments, and high-end luxury real estate, James consistently positions his clients to achieve the highest and best outcome. His ability to navigate complex deals, combined with sharp investment insight and strong negotiation skills, makes him a trusted advisor to institutional investors, developers, and high-net-worth individuals. Sellers rely on James not just for exposure, but for execution—ensuring their asset is positioned, marketed, and sold at the highest level.

Beyond the transactions, James brings a personal legacy to every deal. Originally from Washington, D.C., he comes from multiple generations in commercial and luxury real estate, giving him a deep-rooted understanding of the business and a lifelong passion for the industry. Real estate isn't just what he does—it's who he is. Backed by a powerful network of investors, developers, and decision-makers, he creates opportunities and delivers results that set him apart.

For sellers who want more than just a listing agent—for those who want a strategic partner, a trusted advisor, and a relentless advocate—James Edmunds delivers.

Media Contact

James Edmunds, Edmunds Luxury and Commercial Real Estate Team, 1 (321) 349-5068, [email protected], JamesKEdmunds.com

SOURCE Edmunds Luxury and Commercial Real Estate Team