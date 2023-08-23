James H. Cole Legacy Foundation names Executive Director

"Nicole has fostered many relationships between the media, small businesses, local organizations, and the community at large which makes her a perfect fit for the Executive Director role at the Foundation," said Antonio Green. Tweet this

During their year-long centennial celebration, the family of the James H. Cole Home for Funerals founded the James H. Cole Legacy Foundation. The foundation establishes relationships with local small businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals in the community to aid underserved schools and the community at large.

For the past 15 years, Black has held the position as Account Executive at the Michigan Chronicle where she honed her strategic planning skills and forged valuable connections throughout Southeastern Michigan. Black has also worked as a producer for "The Gospel According to Dorinda" on the Word Network and the highly acclaimed "Dorinda Show" on the TCT Television Network. Through these platforms, she helped to amplify the voices of changemakers shedding light on crucial issues and inspiring transformative action.

Black's influence is further evident in her current roles on the media team for the Department of Evangelism at the Church of God in Christ and the Campaign Team for Dr. Tellis J. Chapman, a candidate for the presidency of the National Baptist Congress Inc. Black's expertise extends beyond media as she has also served as a board member of the Greater Works Foundation, a local Detroit charity and non-profit foundation.

"I am very thankful to The Cole family and more importantly honored to accept this role," said Black. "I am elated to introduce the public to the foundation built on the legacy of the oldest black owned funeral home in the city of Detroit. I look forward to bringing new and innovative ways for not only James H. Cole Home for Funerals but the Legacy Foundation to be of service to those around us."

One of Black's first public roles will be to lead the unveil for the James H. Cole 2024 Heroes and Hope calendar. The VIP event is set for Saturday, November 11, 2023 at The Corner Ballpark. The calendar showcases local heroes who go above and beyond to give back to those in the Detroit community. Tickets for the event go on sale the week of September 11.

About the James H. Cole Legacy Foundation

The James H. Cole Legacy Foundation is an initiative that the James H. Cole Home for Funerals founded to foster and aid relationships in the Detroit area. The foundation provides opportunities for economic empowerment, assists underserved schools and children, and supports those people who serve to make Detroit a great place to live. More information about the foundation is available at http://www.jhc.foundation.org/our-mission.

