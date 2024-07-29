James Madison University Unveils New Elite Field with AstroTurf Poligras Platinum Field Hockey Installation

They did such a great job – it plays like a dream! The coaches and team love the surface and are thrilled to train and compete on it Post this

"I'm so pleased and excited about the installation of the AstroTurf Poligras Platinum system," said Christy Morgan, Head Coach at James Madison University. "They did such a great job – it plays like a dream! The coaches and team love the surface and are thrilled to train and compete on it. We are incredibly thankful for AstroTurf's commitment to creating a high-quality surface for the game of field hockey!"

The AstroTurf Poligras Platinum system is renowned for its exceptional performance characteristics, offering an optimal playing surface that combines speed and control, essential for field hockey. This system's innovative design ensures a consistent and reliable field, enhancing both safety and the overall game experience for athletes.

Melissa Twist, Field Hockey Director for AstroTurf, shared her excitement about the project. "We are honored to partner with James Madison University for the installation of the AstroTurf Poligras Platinum system. JMU's field hockey program has a rich history of success, and we are proud to contribute to their legacy by providing a field that meets the highest standards of the sport. We are confident that this new surface will support the Dukes in reaching new heights of achievement."

This installation not only reinforces JMU's position as a leader in collegiate athletics but also exemplifies their commitment to investing in the future of their athletic programs.

AstroTurf, the leading innovator in synthetic turf solutions, is dedicated to delivering superior performance and durability for field hockey athletes around the world. With a rich legacy of over 50 years, AstroTurf continues to set the standard for excellence in the sports turf industry. Our advanced turf systems are designed to enhance playability, safety, and sustainability, ensuring optimal conditions for both practice and competition. Committed to innovation and quality, AstroTurf offers a range of specialized products tailored to meet the unique demands of field hockey, providing a reliable surface that supports peak athletic performance. Join the ranks of elite field hockey programs that trust AstroTurf for their playing surfaces and experience the difference in every game. For more information, visit http://www.astroturf.com.

