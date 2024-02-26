James Michael Matthew releases 'Building the Selfless Economy'

New book presents a roadmap comprising five crucial steps, destined to reignite a profound sense of national pride and elevate success among Americans

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Michael Matthew makes his triumphant return to the publishing realm with the debut of "Building the Selfless Economy: Saving Humanity In Crisis" (published by Archway Publishing). Within its pages, readers will discover a roadmap comprising five crucial steps, destined to reignite a profound sense of national pride and elevate success among Americans.

In his compelling narrative, Matthew advocates for a departure from traditional leadership paradigms entrenched in self-serving pursuits. Instead, he champions a paradigm shift towards leadership rooted in aiding others' success. He advocates for repatriating manufacturing and investments from China back to the Western Hemisphere, urging social media platforms to pivot towards fostering productivity and tangible achievements rather than fostering isolation under the guise of connection. Furthermore, he calls for the relinquishment of power by various elite factions spanning political, business, financial, academic, health, media, entertainment, and climate spheres, urging them to acknowledge past missteps and prioritize collective welfare.

This transformative book aims to illuminate a brighter trajectory for political, business, financial, academic, health, media, sports, entertainment, and climate elites—a path brimming with potential to convert apprehension into enthusiasm and instill confidence. By embracing this novel course, these elites stand to catalyze societal improvement on a monumental scale, fostering national pride and garnering unprecedented success, self-fulfillment, and esteem from their peers. At its core, this blueprint for progress is anchored in the principles of environmental stewardship, societal well-being, and individual health.

Matthew voices the collective disillusionment felt by many Americans towards their leaders and institutions, lamenting the erosion of confidence on a global scale. He underscores the urgency of the situation, particularly in light of the skepticism prevalent among younger generations. The widening chasm between the affluent and the disenfranchised, he warns, heralds a precarious societal imbalance with historical precedents. However, he remains steadfast in his belief that by adhering to his five-step roadmap, humanity can swiftly transition from crisis to confidence, paving the way for a future brimming with promise and prosperity. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/838842-building-the-selfless-economy

"Building the Selfless Economy: Saving Humanity In Crisis"

By James Michael Matthew

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 116 pages | ISBN 9781665756082

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 116 pages | ISBN 9781665756105

E-Book | 116 pages | ISBN 9781665756099

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

James Michael Matthew, the visionary behind JM Prophecies Corp., serves as its founder and chairman, leading the charge in confronting significant societal hurdles and fostering the development of a selfless economy. His academic journey includes earning a master's degree in biotechnology enterprise and entrepreneurship from The Johns Hopkins University, an MBA from Michigan State University, and a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing from the University of Illinois-Springfield. Additionally, he pursued postgraduate studies at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment at the University of Oxford, further enhancing his expertise and insights into sustainable business practices.

