James Smith, Founder of MyOutdoorJoy, Becomes Certified Leave No Trace Trainer

"My passion for the outdoors has always been intertwined with a deep sense of responsibility towards preserving its beauty and integrity," said James Smith, founder of MyOutdoorJoy. Post this

"My passion for the outdoors has always been intertwined with a deep sense of responsibility towards preserving its beauty and integrity," said James Smith, founder of MyOutdoorJoy. "Becoming a Leave No Trace Trainer is a significant milestone in my journey to empower others with the knowledge and practices needed to protect our natural spaces for future generations to come, and I am honored to be able to teach the principles of conservation to those active in nature from boy scouts to park rangers."

In a strategic move towards fostering greater environmental awareness and conservation practices, MyOutdoorJoy is excited to announce a partnership with the South Carolina State Park System. Through this collaboration, James will leverage his expertise to train park rangers on Leave No Trace principles, enabling them to serve as ambassadors for responsible outdoor recreation within their respective parks.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the South Carolina State Park System," said James Smith. "Together, we will work towards instilling a culture of environmental stewardship and promoting sustainable outdoor recreation practices, ensuring that our natural treasures remain pristine for years to come."

As MyOutdoorJoy continues to expand its reach and influence in the outdoor recreation community, James Smith remains steadfast in his commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and Leave No Trace ethics.

To learn more about MyOutdoorJoy, please visit www.myoutdoorjoy.com or our Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Lexi Keegan, PIVOT PR, 1 2153011181, [email protected], PIVOT PR

SOURCE MyOutdoorJoy