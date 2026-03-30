James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc. Hosts Congressman Tim Moore for Facility Tour and Discussion on Workforce Development and Tariffs

James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc. welcomed U.S. Representative Tim Moore for a tour of its facilities, where discussions focused on the future of skilled trades development and the impact of tariffs on domestic manufacturing.

MORGANTON, N.C. , March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc. welcomed U.S. Representative Tim Moore for a tour of its facilities, where discussions focused on the future of skilled trades development and the impact of tariffs on domestic manufacturing.

During his visit, Congressman Moore met with James Tool President Jeff Toner and team members to gain firsthand insight into operations, as well as the opportunities and challenges facing the manufacturing sector. Conversations centered on the importance of investing in skilled labor, continued growth in training initiatives and nurturing partnerships that encourage the next generation to pursue trade careers.

"It was an honor to welcome Congressman Moore to James Tool and share more about the important work happening in our industry," commented Jeff Toner. "Conversations like these are critical to advancing careers in the skilled trades and ensuring continued support for the manufacturing industry."

For over 39 years, James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc. has delivered high-quality precision machining services through a team of more than 120 skilled employees specializing in custom workholding solutions and both non-production and production machining. Congressman Moore's visit underscored the company's commitment to innovation and workforce development, as well as the importance of collaboration between industry and policymakers to support the future of manufacturing.

Media Contact

Jess Tipton, James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc., 1 (828) 584-8722, [email protected], https://www.jamestool.com

SOURCE James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc.