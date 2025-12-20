James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc. Maintains AS9100 Certification Following Successful Recertification Audit

James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc. completes a successful recertification audit for the AS9100 Aerospace Quality Management System Standards. With ISO 9001 certification since 2002 and AS9100 certification since 2011, James Tool continues to uphold the rigorous quality requirements of commercial and military aerospace customers.

MORGANTON, N.C., Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc. completes a successful recertification audit for the AS9100 Aerospace Quality Management System Standards. With ISO 9001 certification since 2002 and AS9100 certification since 2011, James Tool continues to uphold the rigorous quality requirements of commercial and military aerospace customers. Additionally, affiliate James Precision Ltd. – Thailand recently completed its ISO 9001 audit with strong results, reflecting continued alignment with shared quality management expectations.

James Tool's continued AS9100 certification reflects standard practices that meet the rigorous expectations common to aerospace, space, and defense programs. AS9100 includes all ISO 9001 requirements and adds approximately 100 additional industry-specific criteria. This certification framework emphasizes disciplined, risk-aware processes and ongoing improvement, supporting reliable outcomes, supplier qualification requirements, and customer confidence for critical applications.

"Our AS9100 recertification confirms that quality remains central to how James Tool operates," said Jeff Toner, President of James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc. "AS9100 helps keep our processes disciplined and consistent, so customers can count on reliable outcomes across our programs—every time, on every job."

James Tool's AS9100-certification is supported by consistent execution of established internal processes. With over 38 years of precision machining experience, James Tool offers high precision and robust processes for its customers. James Tool also provides custom workholding and non-production precision machining.

