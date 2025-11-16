James Tool Machine and Engineering, Inc. Achieves NIST 800-171 Self-Certification, Advancing Data Security Standards

James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc. has achieved NIST 800-171 self-certification, reinforcing its commitment to cybersecurity and data protection. This milestone confirms that James Tool's systems meet federal standards for handling sensitive information, crucial for serving clients in sectors like defense and aerospace.
MORGANTON, N.C., Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc. announced that it has achieved NIST 800-171 cybersecurity self-certification. A leading provider of precision machining and custom solutions, this compliance status is a reflection of James Tool's ongoing commitment to protecting client and partner data and information.
The NIST 800-171 framework outlines rigorous requirements for protecting controlled unclassified information on non-federal systems. Through their self-certification, James Tool demonstrates that its internal systems, processes, and technology meet these federal cybersecurity standards. Compliance with these standards are vital for manufacturers serving the DoD, GSA, NASA, and other federal and state agencies.
"Achieving this certification is a testament to our deliberate approach to cybersecurity," commented Jeff Toner, President of James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc. "This ensures that our clients can have full confidence in our ability to protect their company's classified information."
James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc. has frequently expanded its capabilities to serve a broad range of industries with high-quality precision machining services. The company's team of over 120 skilled employees specializes in custom workholding design, non-production machining, and production machining. Founded in 1987, James Tool delivers precision machining and custom workholding solutions to clients across a variety of industries including but not limited to aerospace, automotive, nuclear and transportation.
