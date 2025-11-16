James Tool Machine and Engineering, Inc. Achieves NIST 800-171 Self-Certification, Advancing Data Security Standards

James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc. has achieved NIST 800-171 self-certification, reinforcing its commitment to cybersecurity and data protection. This milestone confirms that James Tool's systems meet federal standards for handling sensitive information, crucial for serving clients in sectors like defense and aerospace.

MORGANTON, N.C., Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Tool Machine & Engineering, Inc. announced that it has achieved NIST 800-171 cybersecurity self-certification. A leading provider of precision machining and custom solutions, this compliance status is a reflection of James Tool's ongoing commitment to protecting client and partner data and information.