Jamie Shobe Promoted to Director of Finance at Sexton Lawn and Landscape

"Jamie started as a part-time receptionist over six years ago and has grown remarkably since then. Now, she now heads up finance, administration, and HR. She does the best job I've ever seen of keeping our books in shape, our office organized, and our human resources in line. She's the most productive person I've ever met," said Sid Sexton, CEO and Visionary of Sexton Lawn and Landscape.

Before joining Sexton, Jamie held various administrative positions, equipping her with a diverse skill set. Her strengths in problem-solving, organization, and adaptability have been instrumental in her career progression.

"I am thrilled to embark on a new chapter with the team at Sexton Lawn and Landscape, fully stepping into my role," Jamie said. "We have a solid foundation, and I am eager to contribute to our continued growth, focusing on our commitment to serving clients and empowering our team to thrive both professionally and personally."

Jamie's promotion is a testament to her hard work and the valuable contributions she has made to Sexton Lawn and Landscape. We are excited to see the positive impact she will continue to have in her new role as Director of Finance.

