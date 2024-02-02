Jamila Jones Selected for Prestigious Rural Investment Collaborative Program with Richmond Fed

Jamila Jones Joins Elite Leadership Program for Rural Development, Advancing Economic Growth and Community Resilience

MARTINSBURG, W.Va., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative Community Solutions President and CEO of Innovative Solutions Technology, Jamila Jones, has been honored with a selection to participate in the Rural Investment Collaborative's new learning program hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. This initiative forms part of a broader effort to empower community leaders across Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia in crafting successful project proposals to secure funding for their local initiatives.

In the past two years, the Richmond Fed's collaboration with community leaders has catalyzed a potentially game-changing alliance, leading to the formation of the Rural Investment Collaborative. This program focuses on assisting communities in these five states to craft proposals that can successfully secure funding for their projects.

The Rural Investment Collaborative, under the guidance of the Richmond Fed's Community Development team, has launched its first signature project – a 12-week virtual program titled Community Investment Training. "This training will equip 20 rural leaders, including Jamila Jones, with strategic guidance on meeting the requirements for significant funding opportunities," says Jason Smith, the Richmond Fed's senior community development advisor.

Participants of the 2024 Community Investment Training cohort, drawn from rural regions across the Richmond Fed's territory, bring forth ideas for local community projects they aspire to fund. The training will involve Collaborative leaders and guest speakers instructing them on creating effective partnerships, refining funding pitches, and developing sustainable infrastructure for their projects.

The 12-week virtual program, the Community Investment Training, promises to be an enriching experience. It will provide Jones and other participants with vital tools and knowledge to effectively lead and develop projects with significant community impact.

In her current project, Jones is leading the development of a regional cultural heritage trail in the Appalachian Region. This initiative aims to explore and showcase the cultural assets of the region, aligning perfectly with her passion for cultural preservation and community engagement.

Jones's participation in this program is not just a testament to her own expertise and dedication, but also an opportunity to further enhance her ongoing projects and contribute significantly to the growth and prosperity of rural communities in the region.

For more information about the Rural Investment Collaborative and the Community Investment Training program, visit RichmondFed.org/Collaborative

